William Anthony Loser, Sr.
Aug. 8, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023
Bill (William) Loser passed into eternal peace February 1 at the age of 81.
Bill was born in Milwaukee on August 8, 1941, to Julia (Barth) and William Valentine Loser. He grew up in Menomonee Falls with his brother Jim (James Loser, deceased) and sister Jane (Loser) Powers.
Bill’s family and friends will gather to celebrate his life, including full military honors, Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fred A. Schaefer Post (VFW Post) 260 Sand Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. All are invited to come and share their memories. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his honor.
Bill is survived by his sister, Jane (Loser) Powers; his wife of 54 years, Rosie (Joch); 4 children Victoria Reinke (Todd), Jennifer Loser, William Loser, Jr. (Jessica Krieser), and Jason Loser; 12 grandchildren: Samuel Reinke, (Leah Savatski), Rebecca Ayala, (Daniel), Noelle Beschta, (Ben), Trevor Reinke, Ben Reinke, Alex Reinke, (McKenzie Welch), Daniel Reinke, Simon Reinke, Julia Joy Reinke, Hunter Loser, Grace Loser and Cole Loser; and 9 great-grandchildren Eli, Elle and Lively, Ayala, Adalee, Owen and Baby Beschta, and Calvin and Gideon Reinke, that he loved beyond all measure.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Valentine Loser, Julia (Barth) Loser;0 brother James Loser Loretta (Butske, Loser) Butler; other aunts, and uncles.