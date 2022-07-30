MANCHESTER, NH
William (Bill) Arthur King III
Oct. 17, 1942 — July 24, 2022
William (Bill) Arthur King III, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Manchester, NH. Bill was born October 17, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is the eldest son of William Arthur King II and Jean Syme. Bill was married to his partner and best friend, beloved wife Barbara, for over 57 years.
Bill grew up in West Bend, where he and Barbara met. Bill graduated from Marquette University Dental School and he and Barbara moved to New Hampshire. He set up his dental practice in Derry and then in Hampstead. He was a dentist for over 40 years. He also served honorably as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1971. Loved by all who knew him, Bill will be remembered as someone who brought joy into your life. He was always smiling and laughing, and he was always more excited to hear about how his friends and family were doing than to talk about himself. He loved animals and nature especially his cats and the beautiful woodland surrounding his home. Bill was an avid athlete and loved the game of golf. He treasured his yearly golf trips with his brothers and the competition for the King family trophy.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including: his wife, Barbara; sister Constance (Michael) Hammack; brother Thomas (Christine) King; sister Christine King; brother Stephen (Linda) King; his five nephews and three nieces; and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter.