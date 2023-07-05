William ‘Bill’ Hackett Emory
January 27, 1935 - June 29, 2023
William “Bill” Hackett Emory passed into eternal life on June 29, 2023, at the age of 88.
Bill was born the son of William Hackett Emory, Jr. and Bernice (nŽe Klug) Emory on January 27, 1935. He grew up in Whitefish Bay, where he attended Richards School and Whitefish Bay High School. Bill then received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado-Boulder, where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. Bill was a member of the Klug and Smith Engineering Construction Company for fifty years and was president when he retired in 2002. The firm was involved in the construction of the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, the Memorial Art Center addition, the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant, the Brady Corporation, and many malting facilities around the country.
In his lifetime, Bill enjoyed memberships and friendships, and was grateful to serve at the highest level in organizations including being the past president of the Milwaukee Association of General Contractors, Allied Construction Association and of the Building Trades Pension Trust Fund. Bill was a member of the Freemasons, Tripoli Temple, the Royal Order of Jesters, Rotary Club, Cedar Lake Yacht Club, Bilge Pullers, Y.P.O., West Rosendale Hunt Club, Wisconsin Club and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers tailgater!
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Diane Roussy Emory, and their three kids Leanne (Robert) Zinkgraf, Hackett “Hack” (Sarah) Emory, and Will (Jennifer) Emory. Bill was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Hack and Sarah’s triplets William, Christopher, and Charles (Mallorie) Emory and their sister, Laura, and Will and Jen’s children Chelsea (Joe) Burger, Meghan Emory, and Mitchell Emory; and a great-grandson, Cohen Emory.
Bill is survived by one brother, John D. (Mary) Emory, and a brother-in-law, Ralph Charles Roussy. Preceding Bill in death were his parents, Bernice and William Hackett Emory, Jr., and his parents-in-law, Ralph and Leona Roussy. Bill’s family would like to offer their thankfulness to St. Croix Hospice for an amazing job and caring staff.
VISITATION: Friday, July 21st from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 501 Walnut St, West Bend, WI 53095
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Immediately following the visitation.
If so desired, please make donations in lieu of flowers to the Immanuel United Church of Christ Building Fund (501 Walnut St., West Bend, WI 53095).
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.