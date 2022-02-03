KEWASKUM
William ‘Bill’ Lester Hudson
October 22, 1941 - January 31, 2022
William “Bill” Lester Hudson, 80, of Kewaskum, formerly of West Bend, was born to life on October 22, 1941, in Rockford, IL, and born into eternal life on January 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill had a lifelong love of cars going all the way back to his first car, a ‘49 Chevy fastback. It was his love of cars that led him to turn down a full basketball scholarship to Marquette to pursue his real passion. In the 1960s, Bill had his own speed shop and was well-known for his skills as a high-performance engine builder for dirt track cars. He also owned and operated his own Texaco Station on Washington Street in West Bend. Bill was so talented, that in his free time, he would buy cars from junkyards, rebuild them, and sell them.
Bill married the only love of his life, Kathleen “Kathi” Bird, on April 28, 1972 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend. Kathi affectionately called him her “sweet Billy-Bob.” Eventually, Bill transitioned into a 30-plus-year career in the HVAC industry. His mechanical ability led him to become a jack-of-all-trades and he used what he learned over the years to remodel his own home.
He had an incredible work ethic, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren, teaching them to always see things through. He was a supportive and proud father and grandfather. He was known by many as the gentle giant, full of wisdom, patience, and subtle metaphors. He was quiet, but when he spoke, people listened. He was uniquely kind, quietly present, but always engaged and loving. Bill had an unwavering and abiding faith in Jesus. His strong and protective hands were always willing to serve. He taught his family about the world and how to thrive in it. He taught them to say no to evil, but to embrace and remember the good. He endured hardship with grace and taught his family how to die with dignity.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathi; children, Michael and Joy Hudson, Daniel and Anneke Hudson, and Elizabeth and Ben Connor; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Eric Matenaer, Allison, Lindy, and Brett Hudson, Lydia, Ezekiel, William, and Noelle Hudson, Luke, Emily, and Caleb Connor; two great-grandchildren, Francine and Kit Joseph Matenaer; a sister, Linda Hudson-Tratnik; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Arlen Bird, Allene and Ken Friede, and Kenneth and Carol Bird; other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Irene (nee Bartelt) Hudson; a brother-in-law, Ron Tratnik; and a sister-in-law, Beverly and Harry Juech.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Froedtert West Bend Hospital Wound Clinic and Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
A funeral service in remembrance of Bill will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bend City Church (224 Butternut St. West Bend, WI 53095). Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Due to allergies, the family has requested there be no lilies sent to the visitation.
Memorials to Linc Milwaukee at Linc.org/Milwaukee would be appreciated. Bill’s son Daniel serves as Linc’s executive director, a nonprofit that empowers local leaders to impact their communities through the Gospel.
Online guest book and condolences may be found at
www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent to Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095).