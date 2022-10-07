WEST BEND
William “Bill” Riedel
June 20, 1946 – September 28, 2022
William “Bill” Riedel, 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 with his family by his side.
Bill was born on June 20, 1946 to the late George and Sophie (nee Bieringer) Riedel in Milwaukee, WI. He grew up in Menomonee Falls and graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Judith Lasanske on August 2, 1969 in Brookfield,WI. He honorably served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971. Bill drove semi-truck his whole life, from the age of 18 until retirement. Together, Bill and Judi raised and showed quarter horses until 1984, when they moved to West Bend. He was a great supporter of Special Olympics and served as a coach for many years. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 53 years, Judi Riedel; two children, Kim (Jack) Fieweger and Ryan Riedel; three grandchildren, Mark, Kate, and John Fieweger; a sister, Renee Camerota; two brothers, Gerald (Cherri) Riedel and Jim (Peggy) Riedel; sister-in-law, Laura (Peter) Merbeth; brother-in-law, Ernie Lasanske; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, George Riedel, Jr. and two sisters-in-law, Diane Smolinski and Marliese Lasanske.
The family extends their appreciation to the caring and compassionate staff of Village at Manor Park, West Allis and also the staff at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee.
A memorial service in remembrance of Bill will be held on Monday, October 10th at 1:00pm at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 Hwy 144 North, West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11:00am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name to The Threshold Inc. of West Bend are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.