WEST BEND
William “Bill” Robedeau
June 21, 1939 - May 24, 2023
William “Bill” Robedeau, age 83 years, entered eternal life on May 24, 2023 while vacationing in New Zealand.
Bill was born on June 21, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Frank and Lolita (nee Scherer) Robedeau. He attended Chase Elementary School, Woodland High School, and the University of Toledo all in Ohio. On July 1, 1961 he was married to Georgia Dominique at St. John’s Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio.
Bill received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1964; his Masters of Science degree in Industrial Engineering in 1972; and was a Licensed Professional Engineer in Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served active duty from March 1964-1966. Bill received officer artillery training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky as a Company Commander training recruits and officer candidates. He also served in the Ohio National Guard as a surveyor, forward observer, and Military Policeman.
During his career, he was Director of Engineering for several companies dealing in refrigeration. His last position was with the County of Milwaukee, retiring in 2004. Bill and Georgia resided in Toledo, Ohio; Fort Knox, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; Sicklerville, New Jersey; Mequon, Wisconsin; and West Bend, Wisconsin. Bill was a member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, Daniel Boone Conservation League in Richfield, Port Washington Yacht Club, and Ozaukee Great Lakes Fishing Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing inland lakes and Lake Michigan, trapping, shooting trap and sporting clays, painting on canvas, woodworking, and working his Sudoku puzzles each morning.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Georgia; daughter, Debra (David) Corrie of Maryville, Illinois; son, Mark (Heidi) Robedeau of Sturtevant, Wisconsin; grandson, Bill Corrie; granddaughter, Angela Norval; great-granddaughters, Layla and Kaylee; sister, Ellen (David) McClure of Southbury, Connecticut; and sister-in-law, Edna Robedeau.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Robedeau; and sisters, Caroline Martin and Mary (Irv) Clower.
VISITATION: Bill’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church - 809 S 6th Avenue - West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A Memorial Service in remembrance of Bill will take place Saturday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
In lieu of flower, the family requests donations and memorials in Bill’s name be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project, a link can be found at tinyurl.com/3z3k5zds.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.