William ‘Bill’ Robert Sivula
Sept. 17, 1938 - Nov. 19, 2022
William “Bill” Robert Sivula, age 84, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Froedtert of West Bend. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Hurley to Tauno and Vieno (nee Salli) Sivula.
Bill enjoyed restoring old tractors, going up to Saxon, WI, for the county fair to help out when he could, spending time with family - especially on the yearly camping trip.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kristine (nee Tijan); beloved children, Valerie (Bob), Christy, William (Sara), James, Kathy (Mike), Monica; adored grandchildren, Jacki, TJ (Ashley), Kristal, Jack, Danielle; precious great-grandchildren, Bentley, Scarlett; siblings, Rachel and Arvid; He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister Connie, brother Mutti, brother-in-law Tony.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at Divine Savior Lutheran Church (3200 Hwy. K South, Hartford, WI 53027) with visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Stowe presiding. Bill will be interred at St Mary’s Cemetery in Hurley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.