William ‘Bill’ S. Foerst
William “Bill” S. Foerst of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family December 11, 2022, at the age 82.
Bill was born in Superior, Wisconsin on June 12, 1940, to the late George and Edythe (nee Larson) Foerst. Bill was a U.S. Air Force captain and U.S. Navy Reserve veteran. He traveled all over the world with his late wife, Janice (nee Coda), and later companion of 22 years, Jean Hames. Bill was a marvelous musician and had many hobbies and interests like wood working, ham radio operator, and dabbling in anything that came his way. His post-military career was working as a sales engineer of electronic components and circuitry. Bill had a quick wit and a big heart. Everyone enjoyed having Bill around. Bill’s three daughters learned from him and will miss him. Additionally, Bill was a father figure to many friends and family, known for having a kind, gentle, wise, and humble soul.
William is survived by his three daughters, Ann-Marie Foerst Fitz, Rebecca (JT) Hasley, and Kate Foerst; his grandchildren, Megan (Joe) McGinnis, Domonique, Daeshawn, Jacob, Davien, and Olivia; and his greatgrandchild, Emily. He is further survived by his loving companion, Jean, her children and grandchildren whom he loved deeply. Bill is survived by many other friends and family.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice, and his parents George and Edythe.
A visitation will take place for Bill on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, www.wihumane.org, are appreciated.