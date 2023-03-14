JACKSON
William C. Haecker
Jan. 30, 1948 - March 6, 2023
William C. Haecker, age 75, of Jackson died Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born January 30, 1948, in Milwaukee to Robert and Dorothy (nee Basak) Haecker and married Charlotte L. Lessard on August 30, 1969, in Milwaukee. Charlotte preceded him in death on April 25, 2010.
Bill graduated from Messmer High School with the class of 1966. In 1975 he and Charlotte moved to their home in Jackson. Bill worked at American Can Company for many years and also worked as a machinist until his retirement.
He loved to hunt with his dad, uncle and brother up north in Rhinelander. After their marriage, he and Charlotte enjoyed spending time camping and enjoying the outdoors.
Bill is survived by his 3 sisters: Barbara (Randy) Kafka, Diane Spingola and Carol Teska; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronald (Veronica) Lessard, Cheryl (Jeff) Higgins, Debra (Brian) Laabs and Russell Steldt. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Haecker; his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Robert “Bobby” Haecker; his father-in-law; mother-in-law; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Lessard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Harmon presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Church or the Jackson Food Pantry are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort or condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.