William George Jacklin
July 10, 1943 - July 18, 2023
William George Jacklin, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Froedtert in Milwaukee. He was born on July 10, 1943, to Wilmer and Mary (nee Halbherr) Jacklin.
William is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary (nee Powell); children, William Jacklin and Brian (Sara) Jacklin; grandchildren, Marshall, Andrew, Chase, Casey and Mitchell. He is further survived by other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Jacklin; and daughter-in-law Brenda (nee Hunt) Jacklin. William loved to golf, do odd jobs at his cottage up north and enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren. He made those who knew him smile.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Wednesday, August 9, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment Thursday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. at the New St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter’s Catholic Church of Slinger.
A special thank-you to the many nurses, doctors and staff that have helped along his journey.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.