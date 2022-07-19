JACKSON
William J. Hornung
March 4, 1930 - July 7, 2022
William J. Hornung of Jackson died on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 92 years. He was born on March 4, 1930, in Tewksbury, MA. He was the son of the late Walter and Cora May (nee Hall) Hornung, who he affectionally called Pa and Ma. As a young child, his family moved to Stephenson, MI. It was during this time that he was mistaken for the Lindbergh baby.
While living in Stephenson, he grew up on a farm and later graduated from Stephenson High School with the Class of 1948. He was also a member of the Future Farmers of America while in high school.
He served in the United States Army in the early 1950s. One of the duties he had was to be a general’s driver while stationed at Fort Sheridan in Illinois.
In 1960, he moved to Milwaukee, and since 1973 has lived in Jackson.
He began working for the Meyercord Company in 1962 and worked full time until 1996. But he never fully retired, as he remain engaged on a part-time basis for several years afterward.
His lifetime experiences helped to develop his “Jack-Of-All-Trades” skills. He was a handyman who loved to tinker, and was interested in old cars, tractors and trains. He also loved to tell a good joke, and could talk about anything and everything.
On October 9, 1987, he was united in marriage to Virginia (nee Schlick) at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend.
Survivors include his wife Virginia; 5 children: William “Tuffy” Jr. (Tanya) of Wallace, MI, Teresa (Bill) Hellerman of Porterfield, James (Pam) of West Bend, Jon of Jackson, and Jeffrey (Maki) of Silver Spring, MD; 2 step-daughters: Patricia (Arthur) Calhoun of Jacksonville, FL, and Michele (Gerry) Bessette of Rockledge, FL; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Dorothy Luoma of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
At the family’s request, no services will be held. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Stephenson Cemetery in Stephenson, MI, at a later date.
At the family's request, no services will be held. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Stephenson Cemetery in Stephenson, MI, at a later date.