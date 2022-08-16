WEST BEND
William Matheus
July 27, 1935 - August 9, 2022
Bill passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 9, at the age of 87.
He was born in Marshfield to William and Anne (Feggestad) Matheus. He graduated in 1954 from Medford High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. On January 18, 1958, he married Eva (Evie) Bieniek of Rib Lake. Over the next 64 years they settled in West Bend and raised six children together.
Bill led an active and fulfilling life. He was best known for his 25-year career as a police officer with the West Bend Police Department and for being an expert marksman. He was a skilled cabinet maker and a past president of the West Bend Builders Association. Bill was a private pilot and a longtime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. In retirement, Bill took to restoring antique tractors. He volunteered at county fairs and the Washington County Breakfast on the Farm pulling hay wagons with his 1937 John Deere Model A. Bill was also a member of the Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Club and the Lakeshore Tractor Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Anne, his brother Donald, and his sister, Joan Simek. He is survived by his wife, Evie; his six children: Donald (Mimi), Gail, Donna, Jon (Lynn), Scott, and Sandy (Tom); his brother Robert (Venita); 11 grandchildren: Justin Rose, Sarah Crose, Brooke Rose, Kristen Navarro, Kyle Matheus, Travis Rose, Kent Rose, Christian Matheus, Gabrielle Zuern, Alex Matheus, and Katherine Matheus; and 13 great-grandchildren
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1610 Monroe Street in West Bend, from 3-4:45 p.m. followed immediately by a 5 p.m. Mass and reception.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.