WEST BEND
William T. ‘Fuzzball’ Kissinger
December 7, 1951, - August 2, 2023
On the morning of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, William T. “Fuzzball” Kissinger, 71, of West Bend, entered eternal life after battling cancer, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
William was born on December 7, 1951, in West Bend to the late Herbert and Marie (nee Thull) Kissinger. He attended Kewaskum High School and graduated in 1969. On June 9, 1973, he married the love of his life, Mary Ertl, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian. Mary and William just celebrated 50 years of marriage.
He and Mary lived in West Bend all their life, and raised three children here. William was a truck driver and dispatcher for Kemps Dairy for 41 years, and finally retired on February 24, 2018.
Outside of work and raising his family, you could find William gardening, fishing or ice fishing, and hunting. He loved these activities, but the greatest love he had was for his wife, children, and grandchildren; and he will be deeply missed.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; three children, Stacy (Kevin) Biertzer, Amy (Nick) Niedzwiecki, and Toby (Tina) Kissinger, all of West Bend; six grandchildren, Cole, Cassandra, Casey, Caelyn, Cody, and Avery; two special great-nieces, Allison and Courtney Schmidt; two sisters, Marlene (Joel) Wilde, and Bonnie (Gary) Hahn; a sister-in-law, Sandy McGrath; and special niece, Lisa (Ralph) Schmidt; and amazing friends of the family.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Kissinger; and two brothers, Frederick and Gerry.
VISITATION: William’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 02:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A funeral service for William will follow the visitation at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service starting at 5:00 p.m. with Father Howard Haase officiating the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Trivedi, Dr. Goggins, and the wonderful cancer care team at Aurora Germantown, along with the most considerate nurses and staff at Aurora Home Hospice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with William’s arrangements. Additional information and tribute wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.