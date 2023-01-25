JACKSON
Wilmer H. Ehlke
June 14, 1929 - Jan. 22, 2023
Wilmer H. Ehlke, age 93 of Jackson passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Jackson on June 14, 1929 to Esther (Grueneberg) and Emil Ehlke.
Wilmer was born and raised in Jackson. He was confirmed 1943 at David’s Star Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson, where he was a lifelong member. He married Florence C. Fick, August 26, 1950, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Wilmer retired from Yahr’s Ready Mix, after working there for many years (since they opened for business). He enjoyed watching sports on the television, especially the Packers and Brewer games. He played sheepshead and enjoyed going to socialize at the Jackson Senior Center frequently. Wilmer played baseball for many years and umpired in the West Bend area. His family was everything in his life, especially his grandchildren.
Wilmer is survived by his children, Pastor Steven (Marilyn) Ehlke, Karen (Jeff) Wenzel, Sharen Svien; grandchildren, Kimberly Ehlke, Mark (Annette) Ehlke, Melissa (Michael) DeRuiter, Sarah (Caleb) Kurbis, Branden (Jessica) Wenzel, Kilah (Kyle) Kichura, Jessica, Brittany, Derek (Bri) Svien; eighteen great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Ehlke and Judie Ehlke. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law Paul Svien; brothers, Chester, Delbert and Roger. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Wilmer will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at David’s Star Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2750 David’s Star Drive, Jackson, with Pastor Kurt Loescher and Pastor Michael Woldt officiating. A visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place at David’s Star Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to David’s Star Evangelical Lutheran Church or Luther Preparatory School of Watertown, 1300 Western Avenue, Watertown, Wisconsin 53094.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.