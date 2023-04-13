Wilmer J. Fuiten Jr.
February 23, 1956 - April 9, 2023
Wilmer J. Fuiten Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2023. Wilmer, also known as “Pee Wee,” “Willy,” “Wilbur,” or “Uncle Buck,” was born February 23, 1956, to Wilmer J. Sr. and Charlene M. (nee Endres).
Willy graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1975, and worked for Libby’s of Hartford. He went on to become the owner of Fuiten’s Tire Sales and Service and Beaver Dam Fuel. On November 10, 1984, Willy married Lois Berndt (nee Christopherson).
Willy was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody (and he did). He made sure to be at every birthday party and if there wasn’t a party going on, he would offer to grill and make it into a party. He would stop in to say “hi” and visit, always making time for his family and making sure they were OK. He spent lots of time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and especially enjoyed giving them pointers when it came to playing ball. Willy also enjoyed golfing, camping, playing cards, watching the races and Green Bay Packer games at Lisko’s. Willy was the kind of guy you assumed was always going to be there because he always was.
Willy is the loving brother to Sandra (Gary) Pruess, Gale (Mike) Gehl, Gary, Pam (Al) Cain, Dawn Sterr, and Vincent Fuiten, and is the loving uncle of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lois.
Funeral services for Willy will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027 with the Rev. Ryan Pruess officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Private committal in St. Patrick Cemetery, Thompson.
