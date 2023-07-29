WEST BEND
Wilmer John ‘Bill’ Altschwager
Sept. 20, 1923 - July 20, 2023
Wilmer John “Bill” Altschwager, age 99, of West Bend, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 20, 2023, in The Cottages at Cedar Run. His was a life well lived.
Bill was born almost 100 years ago on September 20, 1923, in Milwaukee to Edward and Hattie (nee Zabroske) Altschwager.
Bill attended Boys Technical High School of Milwaukee, “Boys Tech.” It was a Milwaukee trade school that prepared students for careers in electrical and mechanical trades. Bill excelled in his electrical and drafting courses, which inspired him to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Bill was a proud Navy veteran, serving his country from 1943 until 1946, and achieving the rank of Executive Engineering Officer.
On June 7, 1947, Bill married Kathryne “Kay” Weber, his loving wife of 67 years, at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Milwaukee. Kay passed away on August 8, 2014.
Bill had a fulfilling professional career, that included positions in engineering, sales, general management, and procurement. His work took him to many interesting parts of the world including Asia and Europe.
Bill’s interests outside work included woodworking, outdoor activities, and socializing with friends and family. He enjoyed meeting new people, and organizing social events. He included his family in everything he did, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Bill’s family includes his three children and two grandchildren: son, Carl (and wife Nancy) of Amarillo, Texas; daughter, Gail of Granby, Connecticut; and son, Mark (and wife Debbie) of Canton, Connecticut; his granddaughter, Bethany of New Jersey; and grandson, Michael of Connecticut.
Preceding Bill in death were his wife, Kay, and his brothers, Rodney and Marvin.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Bill’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Community Memorial Garden. The Reverend Bob Wells will officiate the ceremony. Full military honors will be performed and all are welcome to attend.
Cedar Community Memorial Garden is located at 5595 County Road Z, West Bend. You may find parking available in the main lot nearest the Main Entrance of Cedar Community. The walking distance to the cemetery from this parking lot is about 400 feet, so please be aware.
The family would like to thank Cedar Community’s staff and caregivers. They were involved every day for more than a decade making Dad feel at home as part of an active and loving community.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are suggested.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.