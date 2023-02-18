TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County Golf Course Superintendent Dave Jahnke has traded in his sand trap rake and greens mower for an electric drill and measuring tape.
Jahnke and members of the golf course grounds crew are doing some of the labor in the renovation of the 4,400-square-foot golf course clubhouse which includes the pro shop, a 1,200-square-foot dining area, along with a kitchen, concession stand, conference room and restrooms.
The work includes new walls, flooring, carpeting, cabinets, painting and electrical upgrades throughout the clubhouse.
The Washington County Board approved $100,000 for the project, said Community Development Director Jamie Ludovic.
However, Clubhouse Supervisor and PGA Professional Craig Czerniejewski is optimistic the project may be finished $25,000 to $30,000 below budget because of the work being done by Jahnke and his groundskeeping crew.
Since 2019, there have been more than $300,000 in capital improvement projects including restroom renovations and a large patio deck built on the south side of the clubhouse.
“If you are going to sustain a premier golf course, you have put money back into it,” Czerniejewski said.
The work is part of a 30-year plan designed to ensure golf course operators can pay for long-term maintenance and capital improvements within their annual budgets.
In 2022 there were 30,000 rounds of golf played that generated more than $1.9 million in revenue, Czerniejewski said.
Private donors who contributed the land and a portion of the construction cost in 1994, along with county officials, vowed to create a premier golf course that was accessible and affordable to the public without using county tax dollars.
There are no county real estate taxes contributed to the operations of the 18hole, 7,000-yard course carved out of farmland nearly a thousand feet above sea level.
There also are a driving range, two practice greens and a three-hole practice course on the west side of the 263-acre property.
There is a panoramic view of the golf course and the picturesque Kettle Moraine countryside from the large patio deck located in front of a wall of windows on the south side of the clubhouse.
Since it opened in 1997, the course has consistently ranked among the best municipally operated golf courses in the country by golf and travel publications.
Some golf course critics have compared it favorably to the nearby privately owned Erin Hills course that was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship.
Golf Digest ranks Washington County at 4 out of 5 stars.
“Like Erin Hills, this Arthur Hillsdesigned [golf course] has few trees in play instead allowing more natural elements — wind, fairway contouring, and native grasses — to provide the defense.”
“With summer rates around $50 walking, Washington County offers great value and pairs well with a trip to the nearby famed US Open venue,” according to the magazine.
Trip Advisor adds, “Washington County Golf Course has a 4-1/2 star rating and is a course as challenging as it is beautiful. Number one ranked Municipal in Wisconsin and number 34 ranked in the nation by Golf Week’s Best Municipal Courses.”