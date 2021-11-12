WEST BEND — A sudden uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases at a local school has caused the West Bend School District to make the decision to move to distanced learning.
According to a press release from the district, starting Monday, all Silverbrook Intermediate School students in the West Bend School District will use distance learning for instruction.
“This change is being made in an effort to further disrupt the spread of illness occurring at the school and due to a high student and staff absence rate,” according to the press release.
The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which can be viewed online at https://rb.gy/iseaxu, shows that as of Friday, Silverbrook had 29 active COVID-19 cases and 28 active COVID investigations.
There were 288 daily contact tracing absences, which is 35.87% of the school population.
The school has entered operating phase 4.
Phase 4 is implemented when there is a COVID-19 transmission rate of 3.5 or higher or the student other illness absence rate is 15-20%. It is the highest level of of the district’s mitigation plan.
Distance learning for Silverbrook will take place through Tuesday, Nov. 23, which is the final day of instruction before Thanksgiving break for the full school district. At this time, no other schools in the West Bend School District are moving to distance learning. Silverbrook Intermediate School includes about 800 fifth- and sixth-grade students.
“This decision was not made lightly, and we thank our students, staff, and families for their support during what we hope is a short-term disruption to ensure the health of our students, staff, and community,” said Jen Wimmer, superintendent of the West Bend School District.
Data from the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department shows that cases in kids ages 12-17 has seen a recent spike.
On Nov. 11, there were 1,800 confirmed cumulative cases in Washington County.
Data from the month prior, Oct. 11 showed 1,600 confirmed cumulative cases.