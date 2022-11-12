In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
Here’s the full breakdown of this year’s player and coach of the year recipients, and the offensive first team, second team and honorable mention nods.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Avery Kurth, RB, Slinger
Kurth was a force to be reckoned with in the ground game all season long for the Orioles, rushing for 1,381 yards — second- most in the conference — and 17 touchdowns. But that wasn’t all he did, as he also was a key part of the passing game for Slinger, catching 30 passes — thirdmost in the conference — for 520 yards and a North Shore-best nine receiving touchdowns.
The senior was also named the North Shore’s offensive back of the year, and also earned first-team honors at running back.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sawyer Lichtensteiger, DE, West Bend East
The Suns’ star senior defensive end finished tied for fourth in the conference with 74 total tackles this season as he wreaked havoc in opponents’ backfield all year with a North Shorebest 16 tackles for a loss to go along with 4 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Like Kurth, Lichtensteiger also collected several accolades from the conference, as he was named defensive lineman of the year and first team at defensive end.
Lichtensteiger also was recognized for his work on the other side of the ball, as he earned second-team honors at tight end. He ended the year with six receptions for 56 yards.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bill Jacklin, Slinger
It was quite the turnaround for Slinger this season with Jacklin at the helm, as the Owls went from a 3-4 conference record, sixth-place finish in the North Shore and 5-5 overall record, to finishing second in the conference this season at 5-2, and ending the year at 8-3 overall after making it to a Level-2 playoff game where the Owls fell 4524 to Kaukana. Under his watch, Slinger players combined to receive 17 all-conference honors this season.
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
Dave Rusch, Hartford
Rusch helped the Orioles’ staff — under head coach John Redders — lead Hartford to a North Shore Conference title as it nearly completed a perfect run through conference play before falling to Nicolet in the final week of the regular season. The Orioles finished 6-1 in the North Shore Conference and 8-3 overall, as their season came to an end in a Level-2 playoff game against Homestead.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Jackson Stortz, Hartford
Stortz helped anchor an offensive line that created the space for the Orioles to put up the top rushing offense in the conference this season. Hartford ran for 2,892 yards — almost 150 yards more than
QUARTERBACK
First Team: Tanner Hora, Slinger|
Honorable Mention: Austin Kutz, Hartfordsecond-place Homestead — and 44 touchdowns, while averaging a North Shore-best 7.0 yards per carry.
Hora was the top quarterback in the North Shore by a comfortable margin this season, leading the conference with 1,487 yards while being the only quarterback to complete at least 75 passes. He finished 101-for-177 in pass attempts with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while averaging 135.2 passing yards per game.
Kutz was third in the North Shore Conference this season with 1,158 yards, as he completed 63 of 108 passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
RUNNING BACK
First Team: Avery Kurth, Slinger; Noah Deibert, Hartford; Colton Kress, West Bend East
Second Team: Quinten Hornada, Hartford
Teammates Deibert and Hornada tied for the conference-lead with 19 rushing touchdowns this season, as Deibert was third in the North Shore with 1,230 yards on the ground (136.7 ypg), while Hornada was fourth with 1,099 yards (99.9 ypg). Kress led the North Shore with 1,519 yards rushing this season — the only player in the conference to eclipse 1,400 yards on the ground — while averaging 126.6 yards per game and running for 16 touchdowns.
|
WIDE RECEIVER First Team: Mark Leidel, Slinger|
Second Team: Nolan Wulff, West Bend West
Honorable Mention: Bly Bielmeier, Hartford; Nate King, West Bend East
It’s little surprise to see Leidel earning first-team honors, as he led the conference with 759 yards receiving and 52 receptions while catching four touchdowns and averaging 69 yards per game. Spartans’ top receiver Wulff finished tied for third in the conference with five touchdown receptions, as he reeled in 24 passes for 252 yards. Bielmeier was the go-to man through the air for Hartford’s Kutz, as he led the team with 423 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions. King led the Suns with 484 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.|
TIGHT END
First Team: Cameron Groves, Slinger
Second Team: Sawyer Lichtensteiger, West Bend East|
Honorable Mention: Dawson Walling, Hartford
Groves only had 10 receptions this season, but when the ball was in his hands he made the most of it by averaging 11.4 yards per catch to finish with 114 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls. But the same can be said for Walling, who only had two catches this year, but both went for long scores as he finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINE
First Team: Landon Hron, Hartford; Jackson Stortz, Hartford; Emerson Orth, West Bend East; Charlie Hoitink, Slinger
Second Team: Richard Gerek, Slinger; Owen Porter, West Bend East Honorable Mention: Chase Jacklin, Slinger; Steven Henry, West Bend East; Mitch Serdan, West Bend West
Area offensive lines were a dominant force in the North Shore Conference, as all but one first-team nod went to Washington County players. Hartford, Slinger and West Bend East saw a significant boost in their run games thanks in part to the offensive linemen, as they finished as three of the top four rushing teams in the conference with each team accumulating over 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns through the ground game.