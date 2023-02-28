MADISON — Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles became just the 26th wrestler in Wisconsin prep history to record four WIAA state titles on Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison before an overflowing and very loud and appreciative audience of over 16,000.
In what has become his calling card the last couple of seasons, Scoles (51-0) made it look easy, recording a third period technical fall in the D2 160-pound final over St. Croix’s otherwise excellent Connor Faust (40-2).
Scoles was actually the fourth wrestler to achieve this remarkable feat on the night, joining D3 132-pounder Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott, D2 138 Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien, and D1 138 Greyson Clark of Kaukauna.
Like the others, he received a sustained standing ovation from the knowledgeable crowd, which he politely acknowledged. Then he shook hands, talked to other champions and happily took part in the collective photo of champions afterward the finals were completed.
There was even a terrific separate photo of the four smiling four-timers and their bracket cards taken on the center mat at the Kohl.
It’s getting a lot of traffic on Instagram and they all look so happy.
But you just wonder how easy mentally and emotionally it all was for the four to achieve this enormous feat? Scoles, for his share, finished his prep career having not lost a high school match since his freshman year.
How much of the spotlight’s glare was he feeling going into this final go-around on the high school mats?
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “The moment I got that first (title), everyone started talking about four. So instead of thinking about that I started putting it into working with other people, mentorship programs, things like that.
“I found I liked thinking about and helping other people more than just thinking about myself.”
And the process has worked as Scoles finished his spectacular, historic career at 163-3, with all his losses coming his freshman season.
“The pressure has been building for years, but he has just handled it so well,” said his admiring older brother Brad Scoles.
For those moments when it has been a challenge Scoles had close by in his corner someone who understands fully the effort that is required to win one state title and then have to ramp up and do it again.
Indian coach and former two-time Kewaskum state wrestling champion (2005 and 2006) Scott Rhoads.
“For one of the first times since his freshman year he had a lot of nervous energy,” Rhoads said of this last state meet. “There were always the questions of whether he could do it (win a fourth title). He never liked it when people spoke of it as if it were pre-determined outcome. He didn’t like to hear ‘When you win.’
“So when he put the nail in the coffin so to speak on Saturday night, I think he had a lot of fun. We wanted to see him celebrate because we all know that he likes to be humble.”
Which he remained in his initial comments afterward.
He said he took in all the atmosphere of the Kohl Center one last time, but in his mind, he was already moving on.
“I don’t know emotionally (what I’m feeling) yet,” he said. “I was thinking about it being my last minutes with the guys (the team and coaches). They’ve all been through a lot with me.
“I’m been thinking about a lot, but not necessarily state titles. But I will definitely take it in sometime. I’ve got the four titles and now its over. It’s a little like when I was younger. I get this thing done and then it’s ‘What’s next?’ ‘What’s next?’ and ‘What’s next?’” The biggest next thing for Scoles will be that trip to the University of Illinois in the fall for college. There he will likely do what he’s always done, reach out an open hand to people, find out what makes them tick and how he can be of use to them.
He’s considering becoming a teacher.
“I think he would be a phenomenal teacher,” said Rhoads. “He gets along so well with everybody. Makes everybody feel important.
It’s all part of that outward attitude that Scoles projects, one that has helped him bring more people into the Kewaskum program.
They include freshman 120-pound fourth place finisher Ethan Immel who got to watch all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Scoles up close and personal, along with junior Dylan Soyk, who was sixth at 195, and freshman James Racer, who went 1-2 at 113.
“Braeden’s really helped me so much,” said Immel, “especially in getting used to high school. He’s an amazing person. The (practice) room is great too because of Braeden. We all get along and try to be the best we can be.
“This was all super exciting, such a cool moment.”
Indeed it was, as Scoles achievement also drew the admiration of fellow state champions and Askren Wrestling Academy (AWA) friends Connor and Cole Mirasola of West Bend West, with whom Scoles exchanged hearty handshakes after the awards’ ceremonies.
He also has big admirers in Mequon, as long-time AWA training partner, 160-pound D1 champ and close friend Charlie Millard of Homestead said his work with Scoles was a big part of his own success.
“We’re friends, practice partners and he’s a big role model to me,” said Charlie Millard. “Braeden came to AWA not all that long ago. He was a bit introverted, but we got him to open up a bit, and we’ve discovered that he’s awesome to hang out with.
“And obviously, he’s someone can make you so much better and can help you learn new stuff.”
The admiration goes deeper with Millard’s coach and father Ernie Millard.
“Braeden is such a tremendous kid,” said Ernie Millard. “He’s always been so classy, and you learn so much about competing from a kid like him.” Ernie Millard even got Scoles to help officiate the junior varsity tournament Homestead hosted in late January.
“It turns out I’m not very good at saying ‘no’ to people,” laughed Scoles.
It’s a trait that runs deep with him.
Because as everyone knows, he is someone who reaches his hand out in friendship even to strangers, who likes to work as a teaching assistant for the middle school physical education class, who has made a good friend of a young Down’s Syndrome student and who has also been described as “hilarious” by Charlie Millard.
And for someone who doesn’t see himself as “super sociable” he is still able to pull people in and get them to help others too.
At that stupendous 500-plus person youth tournament held in Kewaskum on Feb. 19, the morning after the WIAA sectional qualifying meet, Scoles not only served as a referee but was also able to bring along the Mirasola twins, Charlie Millard, and future D2 170-pound champ Silas Dailey of Plymouth to help blow the whistles too.
“Take away all the wrestling success and he’s still one of the most incredible people I’ve been around,” said Kewaskum physical education teacher Jeff Grotenhuis in whose classes Scoles helps out as a teaching assistant. “…The way he goes about his interactions with kids is like that of a veteran teacher who’s loved by all.”
When he heads off to college, Scoles said he will miss his family, competing with his friends on the team and the culture that now surrounds the Kewaskum wrestling program.
A culture he helped build. But he will be missed much more by those he leaves behind.
“Braeden has helped me grow as a coach,” Rhoads said. “When you have an athlete of such potential, you need to be on your ‘A-game’ as a coach, so he's simply raised my own expectations of myself.
“He's allowed me to see a lot of new perspectives, and definitely demonstrated a deep care towards our lower-level athletes and our program.”
A care that extends to everyone he meets.
“(Just a) first-class kid allaround,” said Grotenhuis.