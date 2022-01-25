A picture of perfection for Hawks

WEST BEND — After a week off, the Grafton girls basketball team returned to the court Friday for a North Shore Conference game at West Bend West.
Black Hawks head coach Matt D’Amato admitted he was not sure what to expect after some time off, but he was delighted with the results.
Grafton opened the game on a 24-1 run on the way to earning a 67-25 victory to complete a season sweep against the Spartans.
“This is like the Picasso of performances for offense. I could pick 75 percent of those possessions and clip them in Hudl and they would be exactly what we’re looking for. They’d be the ideal examples of making the extra pass,” he said, noting that two of the first six possessions for his team featured more than 11 passes and ended with either a layup or wide open 3-pointer. “That is a testament to what they can do when they share the ball, but it’s also exactly what we’ve been coaching them up in practice, so it’s great to see that.”
It took just seven minutes for the Black Hawks to build a commanding lead. In that stretch, Savannah James knocked down three 3-pointers. The sophomore guard would go on to net four triples in the opening half and five in the game. She had 16 points before the break, helping Grafton take a 46-16 lead into the locker room.
“I think she missed her first two shots of the game and then she was seven for eight after that,” D’Amato said. “The two shots that she missed were within the flow of the offense and nothing was rushed, which was what I’m looking for.
“The other thing is making the extra pass,” he added. “She did fantastic. I could not be happier with how she performed in that game, not just shooting, but how she moved the ball. She was engaged on the defensive end. It was great. I think it was the best game that she played all year.”
Sarah Aleknavicius also had a big game. The sophomore finished with 18 points, adding five steals, three rebounds and two assists in a complete effort.
“She can affect the game in so many ways and she was able to convert her steals and deflections into layups in this game,” D’Amato said. “She took advantage of the drives to the basket. I think she had eight layups in that game.”
Grafton finished the evening shooting 70 percent in the game.
“We were taking good shots. We were being patient with the ball, we were making our layups,” D’Amato said. “It was really fun to watch. I think the girls had a fun time playing it.”
The starters built a 62-18 lead by the time they left for good and they had a good time watching the reserves finish the game.
“I have never in my career subbed five girls in and five girls out at a time, and I did it twice in that second half. That was interesting to say the least,” D’Amato said, pleased to have the opportunity to get playing time for all. “The great thing about it was I pulled the starters out with 12 minutes left in the game and it was pretty evident they weren’t going to be going back in because I had 10 others on the bench that I was going to be cycling through, and not one person pouted or said anything, they got to the bench and they were cheering their team on. That is one of the biggest emphasis of where we’re at as a team.
“That was what made my night,” he added. “That was the No. 1 thing.”
Grafton improved to 14-2 overall on the season and 8-2 in the NSC. Up next, the Black Hawks host Port Washington today at 7:15 p.m.