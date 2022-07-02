The Slinger baseball team finished the season with a record of 12-14 on the year, and while the record was not the best, head coach Kamron Koplitz said that he thinks the season was a good year as he felt the team accomplished a lot.
“I feel that we accomplished a lot of good things,” he said. “We finished top four in the North Shore Conference which I feel is always impressive. We hosted and won a home playoff game which is always impressive to do if you look at 14 teams we had in our sectionals and we were a game away from going to sectionals. So from that standpoint I feel it was another successful year for us.”
The Owls’ season came to an end after an 8-3 loss to Hartford in the regional finals. Slinger had defeated Fond du Lac 5-3 in the regional semifinal.
Winning the first round playoff game meant a lot for Slinger.
“When you are dealing with a varsity squad it is always difficult especially when you are playing a team you do not know a lot about, and for us that is when we were playing Fond du Lac. They are not a team that we would see quite a bit. So to get that win at home is always a big thing. It is always important to get wins in the playoffs and it is always important to get wins at home.”
The win against Fond du Lac also had another factor to it that made the win even more special.
“What made it more special was the head coach at Fond du Lac, Martin Paulsen, who is a hall of fame coach, this was his last game in his last season. So you know a team like Fond du Lac was going to be playing with a lot of emotions and to come out and beat them was a good thing for us,” Koplitz said.
For the returning players, Koplitz said that the biggest thing they can take away from this season is the importance of being ready in every game—especially with the tough conference the team plays ins.
“You have a lot of good teams that we play in this conference and in our nonconference schedule and you have to be able to show up and beat anybody on any given day,” he said.
The Owls will have only four or five returning players next season and Koplitz said that the team will have a lot of players ready to earn spots in the lin up.
“I think that puts a little bit of urgency on the four or five guys that do return because they know that they will have some young guys who are trying to get into the lineup,” he said. “I think it is important for those guys to be strong leaders and really work to help bring those guys up and boost them to where we need them to be.”
During the offseason, Koplitz said that he would like to see the players to get bigger and stronger.
“I think the weight room is always a differentiator between a lot of good clubs and average clubs,” he said. “When guys get into the weight room and they are bigger and stronger and a little faster it translates. So from that perspective we want them to get physically stronger.”
Koplitz also said that the team has to get stronger mentally.
“But I think one of the things we need to do and that I have to do a better job of as a coach is just help build that mental toughness,” he said. “We need to be better on the mental side of the game at points and that all starts with me, so that will be something that we work on with our guys to make sure they are mentally ready for the challenge that is our 26-game season.”