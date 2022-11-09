The North Shore Conference recently released its All-Conference teams for girls volleyball, boys volleyball and boys soccer. Across the three sports, Washington County saw 25 honorees from four schools recognized by the conference for outstanding performances.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
After winning the North Shore Conference title with a perfect 9-0 record and finishing Division 1 regional runner-up, the Hartford girls volleyball team saw five members named to the all-conference team, led by head coach Shannon Klink who was named coach of the year. Setter Taylor Kutz and libero Kim Busateri were first-team recipients, as Kutz was second in the conference with 777 assists this season, while Busateri was second in the conference with 522 digs.
Outside hitter Sloane Freitag earned second-team honors after leading the team with 236 kills this season — eighth most in the conference — and outside hitter Joelle Melsheimer received honorable mention after finishing 11th in the North Shore Conference with 202 kills.
Slinger saw three girls named to the all-conference team after placing third in the North Shore with a 6-3 record and finishing runner-up in a Division 1 regional final. Middle blocker Allie Beers led the Owls with first-team honors, as she finished 12th in the conference with 47 total blocks and fourth in kills with 274. Setter Ella Kohnen and outside hitter Melia Johnson both were named to the second team, as Kohnen was seventh in the conference with 483 assists and third with 60 service aces, while Johnson had 102 kills and 179 digs for the Owls.
West Bend East had four honorees recognized by the conference, led by first-teamer Lilly Bandle who was second in the North Shore with 297 kills and led the conference with 237 total blocks. Libero Paige Harter earned second-team honors by recording 59 assists, 33 service aces and a North Shorebest 528 digs, while middle blocker Briana Schauble and outside hitter Maya Haug earned honorable mentions after recording 231 blocks and 196 kills, respectively.
The Suns made it to a Division 1 sectional semifinal, but were knocked out after a four-set loss to Manitowoc Lincoln.
Rounding out the girls volleyball all-conference honorees are three players from West Bend West, which tied with the Suns for fifth place in the conference at 5-4 and was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Oshkosh West.
Outside hitter Kylee Altendorf was the lone first-team honoree for the Spartans, as she finished sixth in the conference with 265 kills and 11th with 304 digs. Libero Megan Spaeth received second-team honors after finishing third in the conference with 480 digs, while outside hitter Lindsay Sandleback earned honorable mention after recording 162 kills and 224 digs.
Whitefish Bay’s Zoe Behrendt was named the conference’s player of the year after finishing with 245 kills, 40 service aces and 431 digs.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
The Hartford Orioles saw three players named to the all-conference team, as outside hitter Owen Otto led the way with first-team honors. Outside hitters Carter Block and Cole Rupert each earned honorable mentions.
Hartford finished third in the conference with a 3-5 record, and fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Cedarburg.
Phinehas Wiley of Cedarburg was named the North Shore Conference Player of the Year.
BOYS SOCCER
Seven area players received all-conference honors in boys soccer, as Slinger and West Bend West each had three honorees and Hartford had one.
Midfielder Justin Geniessee led the way for the Spartans with second-team honors, as forward Franklin Kunfira and defender Damian Sandoval each earned honorable mention. The Owls saw midfielder Kyle Perry and defender Brayden Joecks earn second-team honors, with forward Ryan Smith receiving honorable mention, while Hartford defender Kaden Smith also received all-conference honorable mention.