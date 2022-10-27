It will be a busy night for four Washington County teams this evening, as they look to keep their seasons alive and move one win away from punching their ticket to the WIAA state tournaments.
With three area teams still standing in the girls volleyball tournament, and one remaining in the boys soccer tournament, here’s a rundown of what’s happening tonight in sectional semifinal action.
BOYS SOCCER
#5 Slinger vs #1 Whitefish Bay (Division 2)
Where: Whitefish Bay
When: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Slinger advanced to the Sectional 2 semifinal in a close regional final match against Oshkosh North that went to penalty kicks, with the Owls coming out on top 2-2 (4-3). Top-ranked Whitefish Bay blew out No. 9 Kaukana in a regional final match, 8-0.
What’s next: The winner of this matchup will advance to the sectional final, where they will face off against the winner of a semifinal match between No. 2 Nicolet and No. 3 Cedarburg.
Notes: This will be the second time this season that the Owls and the Blue Dukes have faced off against each other, as Slinger fell 3-1 to Whitefish Bay earlier this month.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
#6 West Bend East vs # 2 Manitowoc Lincoln (Division 1)
Where: Watertown
When: 7 p.m.
How they got here: West Bend East reached the semifinals after coming out on top of conference-rival Hartford in a 25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory. Manitowoc Lincoln advanced by sweeping Oshkosh West 2515, 25-19, 25-14 in the regional final.
What’s next: The winner of this match will move on to the sectional final against the winner of the semifinal match between No. 1 Oconomowoc and No. 5 Watertown.
Notes: This is the second matchup of the year between the two teams, as the Suns were swept by the Ships during the West Bend SPRAWL tournament.
#4 Germantown vs #1 DSHA (Division 1)
Where: Germantown
When: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Germantown faced Greater Metro Conference rival Menomonee Falls in Saturday’s regional final and advanced to sectional play with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 2516 victory. Top-seeded DSHA swept No. 8 Whitefish Bay in a regional final matchup 25-19, 25-12, 25-11.
What’s next: The winner advances to the sectional final, where they will take on the victor of the semifinal match between No. 3 Arrowhead and No. 2 Hamilton.
Notes: The Warhawks will face a Greater Metro opponent for the second straight game when they host DSHA tonight. Germantown has faced the Dashers twice this season, falling 2-0 at the West Bend SPRAWL Tournament and falling 3-1 in a conference meet.
#2 Kewaskum vs #1 Sauk Prairie (Division 2)
Where: Sauk Prairie
When: 7 p.m.
How they got here: The Indians moved on to the sectional round with a sweep of Watertown Luther Prep, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18. Top-seeded Sauk Prairie has yet to lost a set this postseason, having swept No. 4 Ripon 25-21, 2516, 25-23 in a regional final.
What’s next: The winner will move on to the sectional final, where they’ll face the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Edgewood and No. 3 McFarland.
Notes: The Indians will look to keep one of their best seasons in recent history alive against the Eagles in the first matchup of the season between the two teams. Kewaskum owns a 34-3 overall record this year, along with capturing its first-ever East Central Conference regular season and tournament titles.