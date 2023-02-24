MADISON — It was a stout brotherhood plus one Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison for Washington County wrestlers in the opening rounds of the WIAA State Individual Tournament.
And those bonds, made both of blood and teamwork worked magnificently, as eight area grapplers advanced to tonight’s semifinals.
They include Ethan (106 pounds) and Ben Bast (120) and Connor (195) and Cole Mirasola (285) — all of whom hail from West Bend West — and Riese Thornberry (138) and Ethan Riddle (170) of Germantown. Also advancing was West Bend East’s Kasey Gish at 182.
Included in the group are four former or defending state champions including Ben Bast (106 champ in 2021), Riddle (defending 160 titlist), Connor Mirasola (170 in 2021 and 182 in 2022) and Cole Mirasola (2022 195 champ).
And now add into all that testosterone the area’s first girls’ state semifinalist, Germantown sophomore 152-pounder Maev Michalak.
Michalak (10-1) pinned Shoreland Lutheran and Oregon foes as she broke new ground for county wrestling.
“It feels so great,” said Michalak. “I’ve been wrestling since sixth grade and I’m the first wrestler in the family. I got started because I didn’t want to go to class one day, so I went to the wrestling meeting instead.
“This is crazy. I felt good coming in but I didn’t look at the bracket too much because I didn’t want to psych myself out. I just tried to keep an open mind.”
She will take on top-seeded Breanna Wier of the Osseo Fairchild co-op in her semifinal. The semifinals will start at 7 p.m. tonight with finals slated for Saturday evening.
On the boys’ side of things, senior Ben Bast (43-3) is of a strong mind to get back to the finals, as he lost a heartbreaker of a semifinal in last year’s state test. He defeated Franklin (pin) and Baraboo (technical fall) opponents Thursday to advance to tonight’s 7 p.m. semifinals.
“It was a pretty good day,” he said. “I came out a little flat in the second round (trailing 4-2 early), but I woke up. Now I’m ready. Winning it all a couple of years ago is a great memory, but last year’s loss is more motivating.”
He will face Luke Kamish of New Richmond (40-6) in his semifinal.
Ben Bast is also pretty proud of little sophomore brother Ethan (436), who after going winless at state last season advanced to the 106 semis with triumphs over a Waunakee opponent (pin) and area rival Owen Becker of Germantown (7-0).
“I’m proud of Ethan, he just works his butt off trying to get better,” said Ben Bast.
Ethan Bast said last year’s experience at state as well as all the high-level tournament bouts he went through with the Spartans this winter helped him improve.
“Getting to Friday night is huge,” he said. “It’ll be a big match (against 49-1 top seed Liam Neitzel of Hudson), but I’ll just look to keep moving on.”
For the Mirasolas, it was just another day at the office, as they dazzled the Kohl Center audience with their skill and strength. Connor (51-2) defeated Waukesha North (pin) and Neenah (technical fall) foes to earn his semifinal berth.
He will challenge Brennan Kincaide of De Pere (34-6) tonight.
Meanwhile, twin brother Cole, who moved up two weight classes to 285 to challenge himself, despite weighing just 198 pounds, turned in first period pins of both River Falls and Waukesha South foes. He will take on Troy Dietzler of Ashwaubenon (37-3) Friday night.
The Penn State recruits both did their traditional post-match cooldown sprints in the hallways and afterwards were in a strong mindset about their prospects going forward.
“It felt good,” Connor said. “We scored a lot of points today and got the job done.”
Germantown’s Riddle (50-2) felt the same way. He has a champion’s mentality as one of the standard bearers of a Warhawk team that won both the Greater Metro Conference title and earned its first WIAA state team tournament berth in recent weeks.
He knows it’s a great time to be a Warhawk wrestler.
Riddle pinned a Franklin opponent and was dominating a Middleton opponent before his foe had to default due to injury. Riddle said he’s challenged himself to be better after last year’s title as his only two losses this season are to Connor Mirasola when he moved up a weight class in a pair of powerhouse tournaments.
“It’s been a really fun season,” he said, “I purposely stayed at 182 for awhile to get those matches (against Mirasola). It’s been a little stressful at times (being a defending champion), but my expectations are still very high and repeating (as a titlist) has really been on my mind.
“I want to go out with a bang.” Riddle will bang heads with Judah Hammen of Kaukauna (39-9) in his semifinal.
The sky’s the limit for the Minnesota recruit Riddle, said Germantown coach Mike Krause.
“For as good as he was last year, he is just so much better now,” Krause said.
Thornberry (50-1) who came into the tourney as the second seed, defeated Waunakee (technical fall) and Superior (decision) foes for his semifinal slot. He was one of the those watching last year when Riddle won his state title and Talan Schutte (who lost in the 152 quarterfinals Thursday) also made state finals.
The motivation for himself and the team after seeing that success was huge, said Thornberry, who had lost in the first round of state last season.
“I did a lot more mental stuff this year,” he said. “More private lesson and work at Askren (Academy). We have a lot of motivation as a team and as individuals. I wasn’t as mentally strong as I am now last year. I got too focused on the outcome of matches.
“Now I’m just focusing on the process.”
And the process was firmly in mind for East’s Gish (46-5), who finished third at 170 pounds last year but had to fight his way through the wrestlebacks in order to do it. But this year, after first day wins over Sauk Prairie (technical fall) and Union Grove (pin) grapplers, he now has a straight line to his ultimate goal, Saturday night’s finals.
In order to do that, he will have to get through second seeded Noah Mulvaney (44-3) to whom he lost at the Slinger Gunslinger Tourney back in December. But confidence is high for Gish at this moment.
“The day felt good,” he said. “I was on my offense, scoring a lot of points. I couldn’t let them get back into the match. Now I’ve got two more (to earn a state title).
“I saw Noah (Mulvaney) at the Gunslinger and he beat me up a little bit, but I intend to scrap with him.”
It was a mentality that ran strong throughout the entire Washington County contingent Thursday night.