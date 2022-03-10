Arnold named Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Wednesday that Kamorea (KK) Arnold of Germantown High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Arnold is the first Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Germantown High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Arnold as Wisconsin’s best high school girls basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month, Arnold joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Skylar Diggins-Smith (2008-09, Washington High School, Ind.), Nneka Ogwumike (2007-08, CyFair High School, Texas), Maya Moore (2006-07, Collins Hill High School, Ga.), Candace Parker (2002-03 & 2003-04, Naperville Central High School, Ill.), and Lisa Leslie (1989-90, Morningside High School, Calif.).
The 5-foot-9 junior guard had led the Warhawks to a 23-4 record and the Division 1 sectional finals at the time of her selection. The state’s returning Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Arnold averaged 24.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 4.4 steals through 26 games. Also the AP State Player of the Year as a sophomore, she was a member of the USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team and is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2023 by Prospects Nation.
A devoted member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Arnold has served as an elementary school mentor, has raised funds to benefit a shelter for battered women and has collected medical and school supplies for the needy in the Dominican Republic. “KK Arnold is the best high school girls player I’ve ever seen,” Eric Katz, head coach at Wauwatosa West High School said. “She’s more athletic than everyone else, she can handle the ball better than everyone else and she can score, pass and defend better than anyone else.”
Arnold has maintained a 3.0 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Two-time winner Arnold joins recent Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Players of the Year Lexi Donarski (2019-20, Aquinas High School), McKenna Warnock (2018-19, Monona Grove High School), and Sydnee Roby (2017-18, Rufus King High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Gatorade has a longstanding history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the court. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Arnold has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Arnold is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
