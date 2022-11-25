Arnold, Warhawks ready to take flight one more time

To Germantown senior guard KK Arnold, legacy means much more than all the school records she is taking down, or the fact that she will be receiving a scholarship to play for the legendary NCAA women’s basketball power Connecticut or even the fact that she led the Warhawks to their first WIAA state title in 2021.
No, to Arnold, her legacy will be summarized by how good an example she sets this season for the younger players and how strong a leader she is for a team that enters the 2022-23 campaign ranked seventh in D1 state polls.
“I really want to take a bigger leadership role this season,” she said. 'We only have about three or four other (experienced) seniors this year, so I want the younger kids to be really prepared for next year (when I’m gone).
“I want them being able to handle the pressure.”
Germantown coach Matt Stuve feels that Arnold’s strong 5-10 shoulders are ready for this particular role.
“I think consistent leadership (by a senior) is so important,” Stuve said, “but she’s a kid who wants to take up that mantle and is willing to do it. It’s a tough burden to bear, but she sees that setting a good example as job number one.”
Arnold, a two-time first team all-state selection, has led the Warhawks to a 74-9 record over the last three years including three Greater Metro Conference titles, that state D1 crown in 2021 and a WIAA sectional finalist spot last winter.
She is already the school’s all-time leading career scorer (1,783 points) and barring injury should go over the heady 2,000-point mark sometime this winter.
But more important to her is leading a Warhawk team with a good amount of experience back to the Resch Center in Green Bay in March for another run at a WIAA state title.
Germantown went 23-5 last season and shared the GMC title with WIAA state tournament qualifier Brookfield East, which also comes back loaded for another strong run.
Arnold, who averaged 24.8 ppg. last season, will get help from experienced hands such as 5-11 junior forward Lucy Leininger (9.8 ppg.), 5-8 sophomore guard Danica Gosz (5.3 ppg.), 5-7 junior guard Rachel Murphy (4.9 ppg.) and 5-5 sophomore guard Jaycee Mani (4.4 ppg.).
Stuve said all the returnees have improved a great deal, noting that Leininger, who was a strong rebounder and interior defender last year, has greatly improved her shooting.
Expected to step into a starting role is 5-10 sophomore guard Madeline Jakusz who missed last season with a knee injury, but who will help the Warhawks out greatly underneath the basket this winter said Stuve.
Reese Berge, a 5-4 junior guard, also missed much of last season with an injury but is back at full strength this year and should be a great defender and step into a back-up point guard role when Arnold needs a rest said Stuve.
There will be a total of 16 on the varsity this winter for Germantown and Stuve is looking at several other players to contribute to the Warhawks high-octane, fast-tempo attack.
These include 5-6 senior guard Josie Pliszka, 5-10 freshman forward Mary Leininger (Lucy’s little sister), and 5-4 freshman guard Maddie Stocks.
“Those kids have already learned a lot,” Stuve said.
Stuve is looking forward to this season as the Warhawks will again have a very challenging schedule.
They open with Wausau West (21-5 last season) today at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic. They will then turn around on Saturday and return to Kettle Moraine for a contest with Watertown (18-8).
They will then come back on Tuesday for a game at defending WIAA state D2 runner-up Pewaukee (26-4). A neat game on the schedule is on Jan. 3 when the Warhawks host defending North Shore Conference champion and old rival Homestead.
Stuve sees East as the GMC favorite as the Spartans return almost everyone from their state run.
Stuve will also look to savor every moment of Arnold’s last season.
“Her shooting has continued to improve which is actually scary,” Stuve said, “and with the cast of kids we have around her, her assists numbers could be off the charts. She trusts her teammates though she is not afraid to call them out (in practice and in games) if it will make us better.”
Which is the point of the matter, said Arnold.
“The practices have gone well and we’re working really hard on the defensive end,” she said, “and I won’t have any lack of offensive help. I have great teammates who are helping keep me grounded. We have great leaders on this team and a tough schedule that will get us ready (for a run at state).”
Meanwhile, over at Living Word Lutheran, the Timberwolves are off to a great 3-0 start under thirdyear coach Rachel Mindham and looking to earn their first winning record since 2016-17 when they were 17-6.
LWL downed Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (59-56) on Nov. 15 and Horicon (63-28) on Nov. 17 in non-conference action before opening Midwest Classic Conference play with a 67-38 win over Heritage Christian on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves, which finished 10-16 last season, will build around 58 junior swing player Elise Raymond, who averaged 12 points per game last year. Other returnees include 5-6 junior forward Izzy Balsewicz (7.4 ppg.), 5-10 senior forward Madeline Fox (5.7 ppg.) and 5-3 junior guard Eden Janisse (5.4 ppg.).
Others making an impact so far include 5-6 senior forward Isabel Gitzlaff and 5-8 freshman guard Kaleah Alies.
LWL will resume action on Nov. 29, when it hosts Williams Bay in a non-conference game. Lake Country Lutheran is the defending Midwest Classic Conference champion.