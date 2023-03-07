DENMARK — The Kewaskum girls basketball team is never going to win style points with its stodgy, defense-first style of play and spotty free throw shooting.
But man, these kids do know how to win big games, very big games.
And they did it again on Saturday, as they overcame an eight-point second half deficit, holding top-ranked Freedom scoreless for around seven minutes towards the end in winning a WIAA D3 sectional final, 48-46, earning unranked Kewaskum its first WIAA state tournament berth since 1982.
In doing so, the occasionally awkward odyssey that has been the meeting of first-year Kewaskum, but experienced coach Mark Maley and a veteran, senior-dominated team used to doing things a certain way, had reached a longsought, mutually desired destination.
That being in the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday where the thirdseeded Indians (22-5) will take on second-seeded West Salem (26-2) in a WIAA State D3 semifinal at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Interestingly enough, Kewaskum’s East Central Conference co-titlists and defending state D3 champion Waupun (21-7) is the top seed in the division and will challenge fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (223) at 1:30 p.m. that day in the first D3 semifinal.
“This feels so good, so exciting,” said senior forward Madilyn Dogs, who scored a team high 14 points against Freedom. “At the beginning of the season not any of us imagined this, but as the season went along it became more and more of a reality.”
The victory over Freedom (26-2) was the 12th in a row for Kewaskum, its second in a row over a ranked opponent (after beating sixth-ranked Oostburg in the sectional semifinal on March 2) and continued the Indians’ “revenge” tour as it paid back the Irish for the Indians’ last loss, a 52-43 decision on Jan. 10.
Maley said the tour included flipping first-time East Central losses into second goaround victories against Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Waupun. Those experiences played a big role in the Indians’ comeback against the Irish on March 4.
“When we were down eight, I told them that we needed to get stops, take care of the ball and hit free throws,” he said. “These are bright kids (team grade point average around 3.87). We knew if we kept it close what we were going to do.”
The defense then did its job and the Indians who led the Irish, 29-27, at the half, started hitting a few shots and playing keep away.
“We knew that we needed to have Maddie play at least 34 minutes, take fewer shots, kick the ball out and slow down the pace,” said Maley. “In order for us to win games we have to stay in the 40s.”
The key play Maley noted was a late well-executed inbounds play to Dogs that she cashed for a layup to put Kewaskum up.
“And we’ve maybe executed one or two in-bounds plays all year,” he said with a chuckle.
“I remember I cut to the basket and took a lob,” said Dogs, who did play 34 minutes with no fouls. “I got it in, and we were able to breathe a little.”
The defense then continued to do its job, as the Indians tried to funnel senior forward Morgan Adams, the team’s best foul shooter (in the 70 percent range) to the line. Also helping Kewaskum was the fact that Irish star Sadie Jarmolowicz ran into foul trouble and was limited to 11 points.
“We pulled it (the ball) out and we got Morgan to the line,” said Maley. “She hit four (free throws) down the stretch (and five of seven for the game).”
The clock then ran down and the score reached 48-44 before the Indians surrendered a last-second Freedom lay-up when it was clear they were going to win.
That’s when the celebration started in earnest.
Dogs added eight rebounds to go with her 14 points as Adams tallied 11 points with five rebounds, and senior guard Julia Steger also had 11 points with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Junior guard Abi Gerhartz also contributed eight points including a critical four of five free throws.
This achievement was a long, long time in the coming as Kewaskum was the state Class B runner-up in 1982 after losing in the semifinals in its only other state appearance in 1977.
The senior experience of the Indians (eight all told on the varsity) helped get Kewaskum home, said Dogs.
“They got that big lead and we all stayed calm,” she said. “We didn’t let it get the better of us. We made a few baskets and then picked it up on the defensive end.”
It became a moment to remember, said Maley.
“The key thing was getting stops those last seven minutes and Morgan hitting those free throws,” said Maley. “We don’t do that we’re not going to win.”
But they got the stops and Adams hit the free throws.
“Later, as we sat down to grab something to eat at a Culver’s, one of my assistants turned to me and said with a big smile on his face ‘We’re going to state finals,’” said Maley.
“It just eventually became a story of ‘Why not us?’”