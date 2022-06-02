For those tracking West Bend area athletes competing in the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse this weekend, there are certain known quantities.
They include defending D1 boys state 800-meter champ Cael Schoemann of Hartford and returning state stars such as Isaiah Lubner of Kewaskum (D2 400-meter dash and 800-meter ru), Logan Measner of Kettle Moraine Lutheran (D2 1,600meter run and 3,200-meter run), Aaron Cummings of Hartford (D1 pole vault), Summer Schuster of Slinger (girls D1 1,600-meter run and 3,200meter run), Alexis Williams of West Bend West (D1 high jump) and Madilyn Dogs of Kewaskum (D2 high jump, 4x200-meter relay and 100-meter hurdles).
And then there’s Damareyon Taylor of Kewaskum, who went from barely being on the D2 state honor roll in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles three weeks ago, to becoming the clear-cut favorite in the event this weekend.
Taylor ran a respectable 40.6 seconds in winning the ECC Conference title on May 17, turned in a better 40.02 at the WIAA regional meet on May 23 and then recorded the D2 state field leading 39.37 in the storm-delayed WIAA sectional meet at Waupun on Monday.
Taylor has come so far, so fast, that he would also be considered one of the favorites in the D1 competition if he were running in that division (he would sit as the third overall qualifier in that class).
He won the D2 300-meter hurdle sectional qualifier last year at 42.58 but was only 12th at state last season and there were several other returning underclassmen ahead of him. He also did not make the finals of the 110-meter hurdles last season.
But Taylor has clearly made himself one of the potential great stories of the meet to be held Friday and Saturday, at Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus.
D1 trials and some finals will be held Friday at Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus at 9:30 a.m. D2 and D3 trials with some finals will commence at 3 p.m. that day. The remaining finals for all classes will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
It is likely to be an interesting meet.
Schoemann, the only area returning state champion, knows he has an uphill battle in order to claim a second straight 800-meter title. Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski has established himself as a prohibitive favorite after running a time of 1:51.09 at the West Allis Hale Distance Night, which is better than the existing state record of 1:51.48.
Schoemann was a distant second in that race with a personal best of 1:53.13 while Lubner was fourth (1:54.65).
There is respect for Zelinski from Schoemann, but no fear.
“That night (at Hale) was so much fun,” Schoemann said. “We got done with the race and I asked Yordie ‘How the heck did you do that?’ and he just laughed and said ‘I don’t know!’ But I feel good now. I’m ready for June 3 (the day of the 800-meter run). I’m working on the mental aspect of things.
“I’m going to work on seeing myself believing and then succeeding.”
Schoemann will also anchor the Orioles’ 4x800meter relay team of Wade Duffek, Jacob Mularski and Thomas Binns that set another school record of 8:03.81 at sectional and is seeded fourth. Duffek narrowly missed out on a state berth in the open 800-meter despite turning in a quick 1:57 sectional time and may be a wild card on the relay as Hartford looks to contend for team gold in the event.
The West Bend West 4x800meter relay team and its anchor Sam Schreiber are also solid medal contenders as both are seeded eighth headed into the finals.
Cummings, a junior, is also ready for success. He was third last season in the pole vault but was stuck on 14 feet and 14-6 for much of this season before a breakthrough of 15-1 at the West Bend East sectional on May 26.
That leaves him seeded second behind Bay Port’s Lucas Thibert, who cleared a state best this season of 15-7 at sectional.
“I was so young last season (as a sophomore),” Cummings said. “I think the (state) experience really helps me.”
Another experienced junior is Slinger’s Schuster. She was the North Shore Conference cross-country champion last fall and was sixth in the 3,200-meter run at last season’s state track meet, while also running the 1,600-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay.
She will be seeded fourth in the 1,600-meter run after recording a substantial personal best and has the 10th position in the 3,200-meter run in deep fields. The wildcard in both races will be the performance of 2021 state cross country champion Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton, who has had a good spring but is not seeded first in either event.
“It’s going to be fun,” Schuster said. “I felt good, smooth (at sectional). Things have been going very well and I’m hoping everything (the hard work) will pay off. Things happen for a reason, so we’ll see what happens.”
Two very intellectual athletes will seek to soar in the D1 girls high jump, as Williams, who was third in the event last season despite a torrential rainstorm the day of the state meet, will look to close out her athletic career with another medal as she turned in a season best of 5-3 in winning the sectional title.
She will be headed to Harvard this fall to major in cellular and molecular biology.
“I’m going to be well-prepared for any conditions they have up there (at La Crosse),” she said. “I’m very excited for one last opportunity. It was a once in a lifetime experience and now I’m glad I’m getting another chance to go back.”
Meanwhile, Slinger’s Kacey Ott was recently named a WIAA Scholar Athlete which is an award given to only 32 seniors statewide each year. She will be competing at state in a diverse trifecta of events including the high jump (she qualified for it last season too), the 200-meter dash and the 4x800meter relay. She too cleared a season best of 5-2 in the high jump at the Saturday sectional and could be in line for a medal if she has a good day.
She clearly surprised herself at the sectional. She is planning on going to Taylor University in Indiana to play basketball and major in biology with a pre-med emphasis.
But after this recent track success, she mulled over a potential change of sports at Taylor.
“Maybe I’ll try to walk onto the track team,” she chuckled.
West’s Sarah Roemer came into the season as a relative unknown and now she will enter the state meet as the second seed in the D1 400-meter dash after turning in a school record of 56.74 at the sectional. She trails only Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig (55.27) who is a heavy favorite to sweep the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes.
“This is all so amazing,” Roemer said. “I’m still trying to process this.”
Also on the girls’ side, Kewaskum’s returning Daily News female track athlete of the year Madilyn Dogs will lead a deep group of Indian qualifiers in the D2 field. She was a two-time state placewinner in both the 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay as well as a top jumper and high hurdler. She will be competing in the high jump, the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x200-meter relay this weekend.
On the boys’ side in D2, Measner, who was fourth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800 last season, is the second seed in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter fields. He is looking to end his career on a fine note after an injury cost him last fall’s cross-country season.
Measner’s only problem is that last fall’s D2 state cross country champion Shane Griepentrog of Valders has set himself up as the dominant distance runner in the state regardless of division, with imposing sectional qualifying times in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200meter run.
Lubner, who was fifth in the D2 800-meter run last season, has qualified second in his specialty and will also be a factor in the 400-meter dash. In both instances, the tall hurdle to overcome will be Shorewood’s Nathan Cumberbatch, the defending state 400-meter and 800-meter champion who is the top seed in both events.