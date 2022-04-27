SLINGER — Adversity came in many forms for those competing in the Washington County Track Meet at Slinger on Tuesday afternoon, not the least of which was the unseasonably cold 40-degree temperatures, chilling winds and dank overcast skies.
But adversity was overcome, as led by double winner Summer Schuster (800 and 1,600 meters), the host Owls won the girls’ side of the competition.
Schuster, a WIAA state track place-winner in the 3,200 last June, was the North Shore Conference champion in cross country last fall and was likely going to be a state meet contender, before a combination of dehydration and allergies caused her to drop out of the sectional qualifying meet just a few hundred meters before the finish line.
But Schuster was not going to let that setback or even a mid-winter case of COVID get her down.
“I’m being tested,” she said. “That (sectional) was just a very bad day, but I’ve grown from it and I’ve learned from my mistakes. Winter (training) went very well, and I’ve come out of it more than ready for this season.”
Schuster turned in times of 2:25.67 in the 800 and 5:17.7 in the 1,600 — dominating both races as her efforts paced the Owls to a 138-point title in the eight-team field as West Bend West was second (125) and Kettle Moraine Lutheran third (118.5).
Another double winner for Slinger was Ellie Zagel in the 100 hurdles (16.36) and the long jump (16-8).
The three-sport athlete Zagel moved from the 100 dash to the hurdles late last season and is still figuring her new event out.
“I worked hard on it in the off-season,” she said. “And things have been going well indoors (in the 60-meter hurdles), but this was my first outdoor (100 meter) race so I was a little nervous. I just like trying new things, using different muscles all the time.”
And Owls coach Matt Hansen thinks the team is just starting to flex its muscles because Zagel’s attitude has permeated the entire team.
“We had another girl, senior Carly Griesemer, turn in a huge PR (personal record) to win the pole vault (9-0),” he said. “Everyone is out there, competing as best they can, competing with spirit. Kacey Ott (winner of the high jump at 5-1) is a phenomenal athlete and a great leader.
“Summer is also such a strong athlete mentally and Ellie can do so many things for us. It was a nice win for us at home today.”
Anther double winner on the girls’ side included West senior Sarah Roemer in the 200 (27.34) and 400 (1:00.78). She is filling in the role of graduated long-time Spartan sprint leader and now Wisconsin competitor Ashlyn Uebersetzig.
“I’ve just gotten physically stronger,” Roemer said. “I was running in an outside lane (in the 400) and I wasn’t sure where everybody was so I just went as fast I could.”
Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Josephine Jacklin also claimed both the shot put (37-3) and the discus (118-9).
Other individual winners on the girls’ side include Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Mayda Conrad in the 100 dash (13.24), KML’s Reegan Siegel in the 3,200 (12:46.26), West Bend East’s Greta Zier in the 300 hurdles (50.01) and Kewaskum’s Brenna Meidl in the triple jump (31-6 Π).
Relay wins went to Germantown’s 4x100 crew of Samyra Ryles, Miranda Leffler, Addison Braidigan and Rylie Olson (53.72); Kewaskum’s 4x200 team of Josey Curtes, Julia Steger, Meidl and returning Washington County Female Track Athlete of the year Maddie Dogs (1:52.53); Germantown’s 4x400 crew of Reese Berge, Claire Reedy, Melanie Marks and Gretchen McNeal (4:20.58); and KML’s 4x800 unit of Abigail Poehlman, Reegan Siegel, and Taylor and Alexa Schwalenberg (10:10.84).
On the boys’ side, Hartford’s individual firepower combined with its depth paced the Orioles to their second consecutive major meet title as they turned in a 160-point title to defeat Germantown (135) and Slinger (89).
Individual wins for Hartford went to Domenic Cifaldi in the 110 high hurdles (16.77), A.J. Pepin in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.22), and returning state placewinner Aaron Cummings in the pole vault (12-6). Hartford’s state honor roll leading 4x800 relay team of Adam Weyer, Nash Merklein, Wade Duffek and returning state 800 champ Cael Schoemann also cruised to victory in 8:19.52.
After a highly competitive indoor season which included close losses in the 400, 800 and 1,600, Schoemann was happy to get his first race title of the season.
“If we hadn’t won this, I would have been seriously annoyed,” Schoemann said. “But I like getting tested and bringing up the intensity. I’ve got a whiteboard in my room, counting down the days to state (37 as of Tuesday). We’re all motivated here but everyone else (across the state) will be working just as hard too, so we have to be ready.”
Hartford coach Lance Zodrow is very happy with his team’s development so far.
“We’ve been turning in a lot of great performances, but as we know, to get to this point, you have to fit a lot of pieces into the puzzle,” he said. “We have great athletes (like Schoemann, Cummings and fellow state qualifier Pepin), but we als0 have a lot of sophomores who are working just as hard as they are.
“Everyone is working their tails off and its showing. They all want to get better.”
One of those working his tail off elsewhere is KML’s Logan Measner, who just edged Schoemann in an epic 1,600 race at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invite on April 23. Measner broke the Chargers’ school record by five seconds with that win (4:18.56) and turned around from that effort to win county titles in both the 1,600 (4:30.07) and the 3,200 (9:34.83) on Tuesday.
He dislocated his hip in a bike accident just before the start of cross country practice last fall and missed the entire season. He has been motivated ever since.
“I was really bummed by that,” he said, “but I’ve been working hard all winter in cold conditions like this to get to this point. I’m 100 percent motivated for this season and I have some serious goals. I’d like to get 4:15 (in the 1,600) if I could.
“And no, I have not been on a bike since.”
Other double winners on the boys’ side included Germantown’s JV Myles in the long jump (19-6) and the triple jump (44-6) and Jayson Koel in the 200 (23.1) and 400 (51.07).
Other individual event winners included West’s Franklin Kunfira in the 100 dash (11.52), Kewaskum’s allstate cross country runner Isaiah Lubner in the 800 (2:03.27), Slinger’s Luke German in the shot put (51-2) and Living Word Lutheran’s Andrew Gahan in the discus (146-0).
West Bend East was a double winner in the relays, as the Suns’ 4x100 team of Evan Gergetz, Grant Lauters, Matthew Moran and Matthew Zier edged Hartford by .07 of a second in claiming the race (46.18); and then its 4x400 crew of Gergetz, Thomas Conklin, Lauters and Moran closed out the meet with a winning clocking of 3:37.83.
The KML 4x200 crew of Ethan Sprengel, Dustin Jacak, Marcus Martin and Mason Knueppel (1:37.17) was also victorious.