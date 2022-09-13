Bogenschneider inducted to Hall of Fame

Slinger resident Glenn Bogenschneider was inducted into the 2022 Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s (WHPA) Hall of Fame on Sept. 4. during the association’s 100th anniversary.
The ceremony was very emotional for Bogenschneider.
“I was inducted with three ladies and all of us had someone introduce us,” he said. “Normally in the past they did not have that. They would say ‘Our inductee is Glenn Bogenschneider please come forward.’ And then they would hand you the microphone and you would get to say a few words. I was honored to have my son Ryan introduce me.”
When he found out that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame, Bogenschneider said it was very exciting.
“It is an honor, I think,” he said.
To be nominated for the Hall of the Fame, individuals have to be nominated according to Jeff Secord, the chairperson of the WHPA Hall of Fame said.
“There is an expectation that the person has been a member of the Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitching Association for at least 10 years,” he said. “It is recognizing that they have accomplished a lot either with their pitching performance or that they have done a lot for the sport in promoting it.”
Secord said there is an association meeting in April and during the meeting a committee selects at least one inductee each year.
Bogenschneider was raised on a farm near Iron Ridge in Dodge County. He said that he first got into the sport of horseshoe pitching because of his father.
Bogenschneider joined the WHPA in 1983 and in 1985 he became the WHPA’s second Junior Scholarship Chairman and he was the chairman for the following three years to 1988. During his time as the chairman, Bogenschneider says he thinks that he turned the program completely around.
“I increased the payout and I had raffles and things where we gathered more money,” he said. “Because to start out I think we offered $300 for a first place finish, $150 for second and $100 for back in those days. And I know now that we have raffles and there is a lot of money funded. Winners could only cash it in when they showed proof to us that they were going to a four-year college or a twoyear training school and then we would issue them a check. And some of them were three or four year repeats so you are talking thousands of dollars for them so it was so nice a start back in those days.”
Bogenschneider became the president of the WHPA in 2012 and served as the president until 2016.
Bogenschneider said that one of his philosophies is to always strive for excellence.
“I feel that as president that allowed me to do that in many ways,” he said.
Bogenschneider said that as president he tried to raise awareness for the sport for younger players and he tried to help increase the membership of the WPHA as well.
“One thing I did as president is that membership is always a concern for every organization and it was with ours too,” he said. “I came up with a membership contest called Each One, Reach One back in 2012. And they are still using that today. It meant that every member should try to get a member. Then we would give a prize, your name gets put in a hat and draw seven or eight winners each year, if you sponsored somebody. I am pretty proud of that.”
Secord said that Bogenschneider’s accomplishments is why he was chosen to join the Hall of Fame.
“He has been with the association for over 30 years and he has really been an active member of promoting the game throughout that time,” he said. “The combination of that is what really makes him stand out. The variety that he has had in involvement and the span of time he has stayed involved really makes him a person that stands out.”
When it comes to the future of horseshoe pitching, Bogenschneider said he thinks the sport will survive because of its blend of simplicity, affordability, camaraderie, and competition.