Busy time ahead for the Power

The Milwaukee Power junior hockey team, the new team that is spending its first full year in West Bend, is having their training camp from Monday through Friday. On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday camp starts at 5:15 p.m. and on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and the team will be on the ice for 90 minutes at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center.
Kris Marion, the vice president of business operations and business manager for the Power said that this camp is where the team finalizes the roster for the upcoming season.
“Solidifying the roster, solidifying positions, creating depth charts all of that stuff,” she said. “It is basically their first week of training and it is a program based on the coaching expectations and what not so they will be ready to go when the season opens in a couple of week,” Marion said that the training camp will be open to the public for those who would like to come and watch.
“That is what it is all about,” she said. “It is free to drop in. People can come there is no admission, it is free. It is basically just being able to experience a junior hockey practice.“ Marion said that there will be an opportunity for people to meet the players after the practices are done while on the ice. But there is also going to be a Meet the Power Players event at the King Pin Bowl and Ale House in West Bend today at 7:30 p.m- 9:30 p.m.
“Basically they will be there all night, the whole team, the coaching staff, everybody is going to be at King Pin,” she said. “Fans can come in and get autographs and meet and talk to the players. If they want to get pictures with the players, any of that will happen. So really may have a chance after the training camp skates but the better opportunity is going to be on Tuesday night.”
The Power will be hosting their Annual Black and White Scrimmage on Saturday at 2 p.m at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, and the scrimmage will also be free to the public when residents bring a non-perishable food item to the event.
Marion said the items collected will be to benefit the Full Shelf Food Pantry in West Bend.
“Fans can come to the scrimmage, watch it for free and then for an hour after that game from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m, the boys will be available for pictures, autographs, meet and greets, all of that,” she said.
With it being the team’s first full season in West Bend, Marion said that opportunities like these events are great for the team.
”They are very important for us,” she said. “We now call West Bend home, we are West Bend’s new hockey team. So this is the first opportunity for fans and everybody in the community to meet the players. This is really their first experience with meeting these players and because Junior Hockey is new to West Bend it is exciting for the community as well.”
Marion said that this experience can be the first time that members of the community are introduced to junior hockey.
“A lot of people are not even familiar with junior hockey,” she said. “When you say junior hockey, they think like juniors, like little guys. Or they think the Bombers or the Milwaukee Admirals or they are not sure what junior hockey is all about. Hockey is not a traditional sports like football, basketball, or baseball. Players don’t go right from high school to college, the play juniors. So for some people this is there first experience to find out what junior hockey is all about.”
There are plans for more community events in the future according to Marion.
“Our program here is going to open a lot of opportunities for the community not only this season because of the entertainment purposes but we will be having events around the community that fans can come to,” she said.
Marion said that the team has a goal of packing the Kettle Moraine Ice Center during the team’s 22 home games this upcoming season.
“We want 1,000 people in there every game,” she said. “Four of our home games will be Skate with the Power Nights. Those are nights where fans after the game stay and can free skate rentals and they can skate for an hour with the players. So that is a cool thing to, kids and adults alike can skate with the players after the game.”
On Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. the Power will have an exhibition game with the Oregon Tradesmen and kids with hockey jerseys will be able to get into the game for free, and tickets for everyone else will be $5.
“That night we are also going to have the Washington County Youth Hockey players of different age levels are going to be putting on mini games in between first and second intermission,” Marion said.