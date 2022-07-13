Byron wins Slinger Nationals in first attempt

SLINGER — First-time entrant William Byron can add the Slinger Nationals trophy to his four career NASCAR victories.
Byron surged into the lead with 14 laps to go and held on to win the 43rd annual Slinger Nationals on Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old Byron, who has two NASCAR Cup Series victories this season and four overall, had never experienced the Slinger Speedway quarter-mile oval before Monday’s practice.
Luke Fenhaus finished second and Derek Thorn third, followed by Austin Nason and Wisconsin native Matt Kenseth, an eight-time Slinger Nationals winner and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selectee.
Tyler Majeski, who led for almost 100 laps, got tangled with Fenhaus late, allowing Byron to grab the lead. Majeski finished 13th.
“Once we made adjustments, I felt like we just got the car tonight where I could get off the corner,” Byron said. “Those started kind of beating and banging and I was able to run the top.”
“We were catching them a little bit each lap, but not enough to really pass,” he added. “I thought when they got bottled up, I felt like I could just run the outside. I had really good drive off. I got in the wall a couple times, got squeezed a little bit, then got into it myself and kept bouncing off of it and digging.”
“Just thankful that it held on and thankful we made the right adjustments at the break and I was able to drive it to the front.”
The race was delayed about 20 minutes due to weather at lap 35, but was able to resume. The race also was slowed by numerous yellow flags.
Byron said he wasn’t sure he had a shot to win until the final laps.
“Not until like 10 or 11 to go,” he said. “With 10 to go, I felt like I was good enough to get by Ty, but I didn’t know what was going to happen when we got sideby- side. Luckily the rain held off.”
Byron didn’t have much time to familiarize itself with track billed as the “World's Fastest Quarter Mile Oval."
“I was really slow off the truck here,” he said. “I was having to work and get a feel for it. I felt like I got better at some things, and maybe some bad habits, too. In the race, I was able to work around some guys and figure out, OK, here’s what I really need to do. It all kind of made sense once the race started, but it definitely took a while.”