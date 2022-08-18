Chargers continue to make progress

It was a tough 28-27 overtime loss to Lake Mills in the first round of the WIAA playoffs that ended the 2021 season for the Kettle Moraine Lutheran football team, but it still marked a dramatic step forward said Chargers coach David Kren And the Chargers are ready for even better things in 2022, added Kren, as that loss marked the first state playoff game for KML since 2014.
“We took a good step forward last year,” Kren, who has been coach since 2017 said. “And we’re looking to take even more steps this year. Maybe even into the top half of the (East Central) Conference.” If that all comes true, said Kren, it will mean that the Chargers (4-6 last season) will have finally put in the rearview mirror the long ugly stretch of football that saw them post a 2-34 combined mark from 2016-2019.
Kren has good reason to believe that it will happen.
“We’ve got a good varsity group of about 30, including 26 juniors and seniors,” he said, “and we have the largest freshmen group (20) that we’ve had in a long time.”
KML, which took part in a scrimmage at Cudahy on Friday, will officially open its season with a non-conference game at Winnebago Lutheran on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Leading the way for Kren’s optimism is a speedy defense with a lot of experience in the secondary. Despite the loss of graduated strong safety and conference defensive player of the year Ben Zylka, the defensive backfield will still be a serious strength for the Chargers.
Returnees there include seniors Matt Thistle (5-foot-11, 145-pounds); Trey Luehring (5-foot-9, 130-pounds); and Jack Netzel (5-foot-8, 135-pounds); as well as junior Sam Ehlke (5-foot-9, 135-pounds).
That group will get help returning senior linebackers Marcus Martin (6-foot-0, 160-pounds), who Kren said is the “fastest man on the team,” and Justice Aubrey (6-foot-0, 195-pounds). Three other linebackers graduated last year Kren said, but he has high hopes for their replacements in KML’s 3-4 defensive set.
Top returning defensive linemen include seniors Daniel Biermann (6-foot-1, 255-pounds) and Ben Schaewe (5-foot-8, 190-- pounds). Schaewe will be playing nose tackle and is a little on the small side for that position.
“But he is very strong and very quick,” Kren said.
Another source of encouragement for the Chargers is that their triple option offense will have four returning linemen paving the way for its success.
They include Bierman, Case, and big junior Simeon Zarling (6-foot-3, 266-pounds).
“We’re looking to get a good push in the middle,” Kren said.
Junior quarterback Landon Hagenow (5-foot-11, 155-pounds) had great success for KML’s powerhouse baseball team last spring and he looks to carry that over to the gridiron this fall.
“He started the last four games as a sophomore,” Kren said. “He has shown poise, good decision making and an ability to throw the ball extremely well.”
Martin will be the top running back while Luehring and Netzel will lead the receiving corps.
Other skill position players looking to make names for themselves include senior Chris Khaosanga at receiver (5-foot-10, 135-- pounds); Schaewe at running back and Thistle at receiver and back-up to Hagenow. KML’s offense averaged 23 points a game in 2021.
Kren is thinking this is the season that the Chargers can take serious cracks at the likes of defending conference champion Plymouth as well as area rival Kewaskum.
“We’ve been playing them tough the last few years,” he said. “(Overall) It’s been going great. We finally have a football culture where guys are really buying in and working hard.”