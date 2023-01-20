JACKSON — Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s girls basketball team had no interest in being part of a feel-good story.
The Chargers welcomed Slinger to town Thursday night. And the Owls — playing their first game under interim coach Kevin Debroux — were hoping to give their new boss something to celebrate.
KML had other plans. The Chargers played stifling defense, held the Owls to 31.8% shooting and pulled away in the second half for a 44-36 win. KML improved to 10-7 after notching the nonconference win, while Slinger slipped to 5-10.
“It didn't go quite how we hoped,” Debroux said afterwards. “But it was a lot of fun.
“We have great girls. I love the program and their effort was outstanding. But Kettle Moraine is a really good team and they got the better of us.”
KML sophomore guard Makenzie Luehring overcame a slow start and led all players with 19 points. Chargers sophomore forward Madeline Leffel added 14 points.
Luehring also did yeoman’s work on Slinger senior Mallory Hoitink, who entered the game averaging 22.4 points per contest. The pesky, 5-foot-5 Luehring — who was giving up 5 inches to Hoitink — held her foe to 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting.
“She’s a really good player,” Luehring said of Hoitink. “She’s always moving, always getting screened for. And I guess it’s just about mental toughness and grit.”
The Owls certainly needed mental toughness of their own as they battled through a tricky week that saw former head coach Hugh Thompson resign on Monday. Debroux, who was the lead varsity assistant, was given the official word at 1:30 p.m. that he was the new man in charge.
Two hours later, Debroux — who’s a structural technician by day — was at the high school running practice.
“It’s been a different week,” Debroux said. “A lot of … just different things. But I was ready for it and I thought the girls were ready. I thought the girls practiced well all week and we were ready to play.”
It certainly seemed that way early, as Slinger raced to a 21-14 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Hoitink drained three 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes and KML made just 5 of its first 17 shots.
But the Chargers’ defense was sensational over the last 22 1/2 minutes. In that time, Slinger made just six field goals and had 15 points in 32 possessions (0.47).
“With a lower scoring game like it was, and a game where the pace was certainly slower, we had to dig in in the half court and really defend,” said KML coach Jason Walz, whose team forced 22 Slinger turnovers. “And I thought we did that extremely well.”
KML’s offense also came to life.
The Chargers closed the first half on a 9-2 run to pull even, 23-23, at the break. Luehring had seven of her points in that stretch, highlighted by a steal and layup with seven seconds left in the half to tie the game.
KML then opened the second half on a 10-2 burst that included six points from Luehring and four from Leffel to grab a 33-25 lead. Slinger went scoreless the first four minutes of the second half and managed just two points in the first 7 1/2 minutes.
When the Chargers’ run finally ended, they had outscored Slinger, 19-4 in a stretch of 9:40. And KML held the Owls to 1 of 14 shooting in that period and forced seven turnovers.
“One of the main goals going into the game was to hold them under 49,” said Luehring, one of the state’s rising stars who entered the game averaging 22.8 points per contest. “And even if shots weren’t falling, great defense leads into our offense. Really, props to the whole team for playing such great defense.”
Slinger pulled within six on a pair of occasions in the last 10 minutes. But each time, KML clamped down on defense.
At the heart of it all was Luehring, who was in Hoitink’s hip pocket all night. And with the Owls’ star struggling, Slinger’s offense never got on track.
“(Hoitink) is a really good player and I thought Makenzie did a great job of staying with her step for step,” Walz said of Luehring. “And then I thought she wore her out on the other end.
“Overall, I’d just say (Luehring) is becoming more consistent. And some of the youth is just figuring out how to become consistent, even on nights where not everything goes your way.”
While things didn't go Slinger’s way in Debroux’s debut, the Owls’ new boss was filled with optimism as he left KML.
Debroux, who has 15 years of coaching experience and has been in the Owls’ program for several years, said he wants the job. And he hopes to spend the next six weeks proving that he’s the right man for the position.
“It’s kind of like an audition,” Debroux said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s about wins and losses. I think it’s about girls getting better, progressing … and the girls enjoying the season. We’re just trying to develop them, enjoy the rest of the season and hopefully build for next year.”