MEQUON — No one can say that the 2-6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team is not battle-tested or resourceful.
That point was proven emphatically Wednesday afternoon when the Chargers found a way to fight back from 19 points down at the halftime break against 10-0 and second-ranked in D3 polls Brillion at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.
The Chargers, playing their fourth top 10-ranked opponent of the season, cut the deficit to four with 4:52 left, but just ran out of gas before falling in a closer-than-it-looked 73-61 decision.
“I thought we really brought a great defensive intensity in the second half,” said Chargers’ coach Joshua Lindner. “We switched to a box-and-one and we got it close. We showed that we’re a team that doesn’t give up.”
KML will return to Concordia for another WBY Shootout game at 12:15 p.m. today against Cuba City and its legendary Hall of Fame coach Jerry Petitgoue.
“It’s always an honor to be invited here,” said Lindner. “I hope we can turn in another good effort.”
The Chargers, who lost five of the top seven players to graduation off their East Central Conference championship team of a year ago, did turn in a very good effort against a talented Brillion team, which returned most of a squad that made the WIAA State D3 tournament last season.
The Lions had a distinct height advantage over the Chargers, including 6-8 senior Wofford recruit Jeremy Lorenz and 6-6 junior Grady Geiger, while KML’s tallest players were leading scorer 6-4 junior Garrett Murphy and 6-4 sophomore Jordan Wagner.
But what may have surprised the Chargers in the first half, is the speed that the very tall Lions played with. Using a cadre of aggressive and strong guards, they forced many turnovers and started several fastbreaks as KML tried to contain them with a switching man defense.
The Chargers managed to tie the Lions three times early in the first half, the last time at 13-all on a 3pointer from senior guard Trey Luehring at the 12:42 mark, but then Brillion went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good at 22-13 with 9:57 to go.
The closest the Chargers got the rest of the half was seven, as Brillion attacked the basket relentlessly. The Lions would finish the half shooting over 60 percent (21 of 34) from the field in building a 51-32 advantage.
Lorenz led the way for the Lions with 15 points at the break while Luehring had 12 to pace KML.
But as noted, KML was not about to roll over in the second half. The defensive switch, meant to contain the athletic Lorenz, took some time to take effect but eventually did in the last nine minutes.
It was still 60-43 Lions with 9:04 to go when the Chargers made their big push. The 13-0 run included three-point plays from Murphy and senior guard Max Schmidt and a 3-point basket from senior Matt Thistle. And when Schmidt hit a leaner in the lane with 4:53 left, the deficit was trimmed to 60-56. The Chargers actually got another stop and had a chance to cut the lead further, but a 3-point try rimmed out. That’s when the Lions steadied themselves as guard Grant Leiterman hit a free throw at the 3:25 mark to finally stop the KML run.
Moments later, Lorenz cashed a layup off a turnover and after a missed Chargers’ 3-pointer, Geiger hit a shot in the post to make it 65-56.
Luehring got the last of his team-high 17 points when he bounced in a trey to make it 65-59 at the 2:08 mark and Thistle cashed a lay-up off an inbounds play with 1:37 to go to make it 6761, But the Chargers could get no closer, as the Lions scored the final six points of the game to seal the victory.
Lorenz closed out the scoring with a pair of free throws with 34 seconds to go. Those charity tosses gave him 1,555 career points, breaking a 60-year old Brillion school record. The WBY stopped the game momentarily to announce and honor the feat.
Lorenz led all scorers with 21 points as the Lions had four players break into double figures. For KML, Luehring got help from Murphy, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half as Thistle contributed 12.
The Chargers could take some consolation in that the 12-point deficit marked the closest game Brillion has played all season.
But Lindner would like some of these moral victories to start turning into actual triumphs soon.
“We’ve played a lot of top 10 D3 teams this season and we’ve put ourselves in good positions to win,” he said. “We just haven’t done that very often yet.
“But we can build off this. They (the Lions) are the second- ranked team in the state. If we can show we can play with this kind of intensity all the time, we can play with just about anybody.”