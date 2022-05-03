The Kettle Moraine Lutheran softball team is off to a good start this season, that is, when the team has been able to play its games.
The team is sitting in second place in the East Central Conference with a conference record of 5-1 and an overall record of 5-2. The Chargers are currently behind Winneconne (10-2) in the standings.
The Chargers has had multiple games canceled so far this season. Head coach James Ott said that so far the season has gone as best as they could expect. Ott said the team has not been able to practice outside a lot so far this season and has had to have plenty of practices indoors.
“Given the circumstances we are doing OK,” he said.
Ott said he thinks the players have adjusted well to the fact that they have had to practice indoors throughout the season so far.
“The nice thing is I think we have some club players that that just of kind of roll with it,” he said. “They practice inside a lot for their club so they just kind of roll with the idea that we are practicing inside.”
While the team has been rolling with the idea of practicing inside Ott said that the Chargers do want to get out.
“There is no question they all want to get outside and see some Spring weather,” he said. “I think we have handled it pretty well. Our theme this season is unshaken and we have been mentioning over and over again that the weather circumstances is something we can’t control are not going to shake us. I think they have handled it pretty well.”
From what he has seen so far during the early games, Ott mentioned several players that have had some nice performances for on the team.
“Our first baseman Emily Hovorka started off a little slow but she has come around and she had a really big week last week,” he said. “We anticipated that Sam Kohl was going to be for us on the mound and I don’t think she has really pitched her best game yet. So that has been a positive that we have done well and I don’t think she has pitched her best game yet. She did have one game where she had quite a few strikeouts and that was nice to see from her. But I think we have more to come with Sam.”
Ott said that the team has been spreading out the production and that their victories are not because of just one player on the team.
As the middle and later parts of the season approach, Ott said he would like to see some more consistency from the team.
“We have had some players step up at the right moments and that has been helping us, but if we can get everybody consistently playing. That consistency will really prove how well we can really do this year,” he said. “I don't think as a team yet that we really haven’t seen what our potential is and that is because nothing has been consistency. So get some consistency from the players and that is when I think we will really hit our stride.”
If the team does reach the consistency level that he wants to see, Ott said that with the talent the team has that they can play with some of the best teams.
In the past few years, Ott said that the team has just missed making it to Madison and that this year a goal the team had heading into the season was to make it to Madison. Ott said he thinks the team is set up well to reach that goal.
“Last couple of years and COVID being one year not including that, we have been a game shy of making it to Madison. I think the kids know that it is there and available for them because the potential is there,” he said. “I think we have the potential to be able to get there.
Fighting for the conference championship is another goal that the team has.
“We have already been fighting for the conference championship. It is coming down to a couple of different teams this year it looks like as we get farther into the season. The reality of winning conference I think is in reach.” he said. “We are hoping that we can perform well against Winneconne, that will be a big game for us in the conference. If we can prove that we can handle the top of the conference we have a shot of winning the conference as well.”