WHITEFISH BAY — There were moments Wednesday night midway through the first half and early in the second that the Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys’ basketball team was matching the tempo of the high-octane host Dominican squad.
“The way they were shooting (in the first half), I thought they were going to score 100,” said Knights’ coach Steve Showalter.
But in the end, the speed and athleticism of Dominican (7-6) proved to be too much, as the Knights put five players in double figures and hit 13 3-pointers in pulling away for an entertaining 107-76 victory over the Chargers.
“It’s just hard to simulate that kind of speed in practice,” said KML coach Joshua Lindner. “We did our best, but they kept finding ways to get good shots.”
The high-level tilt was the latest challenge in a difficult but purposeful schedule for the East Central Conference-leading Chargers, who fell to 5-8 overall.
“It was another different kind of basketball we haven’t seen before this season,” said Lindner. “They just had so many options. It was pick your poison.”
The Chargers never led in the game but did not flinch either. The Knights bolted out to an 8-0 lead, but in a blink of an eye, behind two 3-pointers from senior guard Matt Thistle, KML tied the score at both 10-all and 13-all.
But Dominican knocked down five trifectas in the first six minutes of the half and took charge at 25-16 with 10:03 left in the half.
KML got it to within five at 3025 on a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Jordan Wagner, but the Knights, behind a ball-hawking pressure defense quickly built the advantage back to 46-32 with 2:36 remaining in the first session.
It was 54-38 Dominican at the half in what was a shooter’s delight, as both teams hit 10 3pointers, including four by Thistle, who had 16 points at the break.
But the Chargers made one last surge at the start of the second half, as they turned over the young Knights, who started four juniors and a sophomore, several times in the early minutes.
It led to an 8-0 run, as senior guard Trey Luehring got two hoops. Dominican briefly settled itself with two buckets, but in the space of a few moments, Thistle knocked down two more 3s to cut the lead to 61-54 with 13:33 left in the game.
But that was as close as the Chargers would get, as the Knights who scored both inside and outside at will, put their foot down with an 18-2 run over the next five minutes to make it 79-56 at the 8:20 mark.
Five different Dominican players scored in the outburst, including two three-point plays from junior guard Markel Webb.
The margin would never dip below 18 the rest of the way.
In the end, KML, which likes to play an aggressive up-tempo style itself, simply found itself outrun said Lindner as the Knights would hit a remarkable 20 of 27 shots from the field in the second half (74 percent).
“We both played the same way,” said Lindner, “but they knocked down a lot of shots and we couldn’t get stops.”
Thistle had a sensational game for the Chargers knocking down seven 3pointers enroute to 29 points, while senior guard Garrett Murphy added 11 and Luehring nine. All told, KML would hit 15 3pointers on the night.
The Knights would be led by Webb with 25 while junior guard Jaiden Martin added 24.
Showalter, who coached Germantown to three consecutive WIAA D1 state titles from 2012-2014, was impressed by what he saw in the Chargers.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “I saw them against Catholic Memorial (an early-season loss for the Chargers) and on film and they’re really good. They play very fast and hard. The difference was that we didn’t let them get inside.
“We put Aaron (Womack III, a 6-5 sophomore) there and he was a little more intimidating.”
Meanwhile, the Chargers, who lead the East Central with a 4-1 mark, will face another nonconference challenge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 when they face Greendale in the Luke Homan Classic at Brookfield Central.
“We want the team prepared (for the WIAA tournament),” said Lindner, “by the end of the season we want to be able to compete with everyone (we face).
“That’s the plan.”