KEWASKUM — Kettle Moraine Lutheran girls’ basketball coach Jason Walz appreciates the little things in life.
Such as made free throws and sophomore guards Makenzie Luehring and Maddie Leffel’s knack for the big play when the Chargers really need it.
And it was no more true than in it was Friday night in KML’s thrilling 55-52 first place victory at rival and state-ranked Kewaskum.
Luehring, who finished with a game-high 23 points, hit two free throws with 1:27 left to give the Chargers the lead for good at 53-51.
And then with KML nursing a 53-52 advantage with under 10 seconds left and Kewaskum with the ball and hunting for the victory, she came up with a huge steal. Luehring was subsequently fouled and calmly knocked down two free throws with six seconds to go to clinch the victory.
Those two free throws were part of an 8-for-9 effort from the charity stripe for the Chargers in the second half. It was just another night at the office for the oldbeyond-her years Luehring. “You just have to have confidence and trust yourself,” she said, “With the free throws, you just have to zone out everything else and focus on the front of the rim.”
“Those girls (Luehring and Leffel) just have a nose for the ball,” said Walz. “I think the ability to anticipate things (such as that pass in the lane) is not valued enough. They just seem to have that ability.”
The victory kept the Chargers (3-0 in East Central Conference play and 6-2 overall) in the hunt for league honors with defending D3 state champion Waupun, which is 4-0 in East Central play.
Meanwhile the Indians, ranked fourth in state D3 polls, (2-1, 4-2) could only look at the little things and shake their heads. When the Indians were surging in the second half, they had numerous opportunities to expand their advantage, but they struggled mightily at the foul line, hitting only four of 16 attempts in the second half.
Kewaskum coach Mark Maley was understandably frustrated at the missed opportunities.
“We couldn’t hit any three-pointers tonight (only two) but we had chances to make up for it at the line,” he said. “We missed double-digit free throws (12 of 27 overall for the game). We made a courageous effort to come back (after being down 13 at the half) but we’ve got to make our free throws.
“That is clearly something we have to work on.”
Because the Indians’ effort in the second half was impressive, especially after what KML did to them in the first half.
Leffel (19 points) made five three-pointers in the first session, including three in just the first three minutes of the game as the Chargers (62) roared out to a 35-23 first half lead on the Indians. The advantage was as large as 35-18 before Kewaskum scored the final five points of the session.
But Kewaskum, behind force-ofnature forward Maddie Dogs 18 points and innumerable rebounds, came all the way back. When senior forward Morgan Adams (12 points) scored back-to-back hoops, the second on a deft assist from Dogs, Kewaskum had a 49-45 advantage with just 3:22 left.
That’s when Leffel and Luehring came to KML’s rescue as the Chargers worked hard to overcome the huge physical advantage Kewaskum had inside. Over the course of the night, Dogs and Adams helped to foul out two Charger posts.
Leffel hit a layup to cut the deficit to two and after a Kewaskum miss Charger junior guard Taylor Ignatowski hit two free throws to tie the score at 49-all. Then after two missed Kewaskum free throws, Luehring hit a layup of her own to get the Chargers back in front at 5149 with 1:57 to go.
But then Adams knocked down two tosses of her own to tie the score at 51 at the 1:47 mark. Those two makes broke a dismal 1-for-10 stretch at the line the Indians had to start the second half.
Luehring then calmly gave KML the lead for good with those two big throws with 1:27 to go that set up the finishing drama that was marked by several missed opportunities by both teams.
A missed front end of the bonus by Luehring with about 13 seconds to go, the only miss at the stripe in the second half for the Chargers, set up an opportunity for the Indians.
But Luehring got the steal and made the clinching free throws with six seconds to go. Kewaskum still had a chance, but a turnover on the sideline at the three-second mark sealed the victory for KML.
“It was a great play (the steal by Luehring) at the end,” said Maley. “We thought we had something good set-up but 4 (Luehring) made the play.
“She’s a real ball hawk.”
Meanwhile, the Chargers will now look to use the momentum from this victory in its first -place showdown at home against Waupun on Thursday, Dec. 15.
“We had a bend-don’t-break defense going for most of the night,” said Walz, “because Kewaskum has very good athletes and basketball players. After they made their push, I was just hoping our girls would have the fight to come back.
“This kind of win gives us the confidence to compete with the best in the league.”
Which Luehring knew the Chargers had all along.
“We didn’t have a lot of momentum in the second half,” she said. “We just had to trust each other and keep up our confidence.”