The Kewaskum boys golf team season saw plenty of growth throughout the season according to head coach Casey Scheel. Scheel said that at the start of the season the team had some higher expectations than what they were putting forth earlier in the year.
“But the growth that we showed throughout the season was really good in terms of our scoring that continually improved throughout the year,” he said. “As the weather started improving our scoring improved as well.”
The Indians were able to qualify for sectionals after finishing in fourth place out of seven teams with a score of 367 at the Grafton regionals. There, Alex Theusch took 12th place with a score of 86, Connor Griesemer finished in 16th place with a score of 91, Holden Serwe finished in a tie for 17th place with a score of 92, Ryan Cook finished in a tie for 21st place with a score of 98, and Broday Kral finished in a tie for 29th place with a score of 104. At sectionals the Indians finished in eighth place out of 12 teams with a score of 362. Griesemer finished in a tie for 27th place with a score of 85, Theusch finished in a tie for 35th place with a score of 87, Cook finished in a tie for 46th place with a score of 93, Kral finished in a tie for 57th place with a score of 97, and Serwe finished in a tie for 59th place with a score of 98.
“To qualify for sectionals and put up a respectful score at sectionals was a step in the right direction to get back where we want to be,” Scheel said.
Scheel said he thinks getting to sectionals was a big confidence boost for the Indians.
“This year we did not have a lot of varsity experience,” he said. “We started a freshman, who was pretty new to the game. We started two juniors that had been around but now that they know what that feeling is like in regionals and playing tournament golf in that point of the season. I think it is a big step for us. We have three guys returning from that team so now they have that experience moving forward that is kind of our expectations every year is to qualify for sectionals.”
Getting that experience is a step in the right direction for the team according to Scheel.
As the team has more experience, Scheel said that the returning players will be helped by the experience of this season.
“The two juniors in Ryan Cook and Broday Kral I think they were both kind of expecting to have kind of a better season than what they did scoring wise,” he said. “But understanding that now that they have that experience to help them this summer playing and hopefully their game matures as they do in terms of the understanding of the game. So I think next year is going to be that big step for those two.”
The way that freshman Alex Theusch played was something that stood out to Scheel.
“Coming into the season, I knew he was pretty new to the game as he had only been playing a year or two, but early in the season I could just tell with his swing that he was going to be a good golfer,” Scheel said. “As the year started progressing and his scores starting dropping and dropping because he started to understand how to play the game and how to score more so around the course. And for him to shoot 85 at regionals at Fireside which is a really tough high school course that was a huge step in the right direction for him.”
A positive that Scheel said he saw from the team as the season went along was the consistency of the program.
“If you take a look at a lot of our scores throughout the year we are really consistent in what we did scoring wise,” he said. But our consistency overall was right there and I think we play in one of the toughest conferences in the state with Berlin and Winneconne and Kettle Moraine Lutheran, having those teams in our conference only helps us to understand where we need to be as a program and from a consistency stand point.”
To get ready for next year and take the next step, Scheel said that working on the short game will be important.
“I am a huge proponent in short game when it comes to high school kids and just understanding how to eliminate some of the mistakes we make in terms of putting a score together whether it is a nine-hole meet or an 18-hole meet,” he said. “A short game is something that if you can excel at in high school you are going to be a really good high school golfer. That is something you can always work on by yourself throughout the summer so I would think that is one of the biggest thing.”
Another big thing is to continue to play during the summer.
“That is one big thing that I kind of pride myself on that when we get into the season our players fall in love with the game and want to keep playing,” he said. “They really love the game and they want to continue to play and I know that they are out there all the time. Another thing for our program is just getting more kids out. Getting one, two, or three kids a grade is always huge for the program that can help the varsity program.”