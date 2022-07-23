Dancing to a new beat

HARTFORD — Change is coming to Hartford Union, as the school announced this week that Kim Pribyl will be taking over as the new head coach of the Orioles dance team.
“I’m very excited. I’m new to the area and I’m happy to continue my coaching and my passion for dance,” Pribyl said. “It just happened to come together that I moved to the area and they needed a new coach and I have the background in it, so that’s where I’m at.
“I’m very excited to hopefully get lots of talented dancers and athletes and continue on the tradition of being a successful dance team.”
The newest addition to Hartford brings plenty of experience with her, as dance has been not just a career for Pribyl, but a passion as well.
“I did competitive dance when I was in high school. I was on a state and national championship team and All-Star teams. I danced (semi-professionally) and I’ve been judging since 2006 throughout Wisconsin,” Pribyl said. “I’ve coached other teams up where I’m from, which is the Green Bay area, and then most recently Luxemburg-Casco, which in the dance world is a (Division 4) pom and (Division 2) open category.”
But in the midst of all of her experiences, coaching has been the most treasured aspect of dance for Pribyl. But it’s not about winning or losing competitions for her. It’s about seeing her dancers grow.
“The coaching part is obviously near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I love working with the athletes, I still love to judge and everything like that. But there is something special to be a coach and watch a person grow and see the energy and the athletes and watch the parents watch their kids on the dance floor, so there’s so much to it than just the dance portion of it.”
As the school year rapidly approaches, the biggest thing on Pribyl’s mind right now is assembling her dance team. She said that she is looking forward to seeing the girls coming to tryouts and to begin figuring out what kind of routines they will be performing this year.
“Our tryouts are going to be Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, so starting with that we’re going to work on our football routines,” Pribyl said. “And then from there, I know that Hartford has done in the past Midwest Dance Fest, which is in Hartford. If it works absolutely we’ll bring a routine to that.”
While Pribyl may still be getting ready for the upcoming year and trying to figure out her full plans for Hartford, the one thing that she made clear is that she feels she’s exactly the kind of coach that the team needs.
“I’m still in my learning phase. I’ve got to learn what Hartford has done in the past and continue on with that tradition, but also continue to build and grow from there,” Pribyl said. “They’re in a very competitive area, so I understand that but I’m also a very competitive person myself.”