WEST BEND — Though numbers are down a bit for both programs, the 2022-23 campaign could be a breakthrough for the experienced West Bend East girls basketball team, while the Suns’ rivals on the other side of the building at West will start a new era and a new attitude with coach Kevin Smith.
The experienced Suns will be in a challenging position of having a potentially strong varsity unit, but with no depth behind it as there are only 11 girls out for the sport on all three levels this season.
The situation is not unique to East as other schools in the North Shore Conference also have numbers issues.
Second year East coach John Heinberg calls it “falling into the COVID hole” when middle and grade schools across the state had to cancel seasons two years ago at the height of the pandemic.
“And that caused kids to lose interest,” he said.
Fortunately for the Suns, Heinberg has worked hard rejuvenating the youth program and currently has over 80 grade school players competing on various levels.
“We’re a couple of years away from reaping the benefits of that, but we’re getting there,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’re doing (on the lower levels).”
Meanwhile, Heinberg will work with what he has and he has reason to be optimistic.
The Suns went 6-12 in North Shore Conference and 9-16 overall in his first season. They opened up this new campaign with a heartbreaking 59-58 loss to Oshkosh North on Nov. 18, despite 18 points from returning 5-9 junior guard Sara Doedens and 13 points from 5-4 senior guard Sommer Dricken.
The pair will be among the leaders of a talented starting unit for the Suns, who are seeking their best season since 2013-14’s 12-12 mark. Their last winning record came back in the old Wisconsin Little 10 Conference in 2010-11 when they were 18-6.
Paving the way this winter for East will be versatile and hard-charging 5-1 senior guard Cadence Xiong, who led the team in scoring last season at 12.6 ppg. including 36 three-pointers. She also averaged 2.9 assists per game.
The three-year letter-winner has 790 career points after scoring eight in the North loss and barring injury, will likely go over 1,000 points for her career this winter. The UW-Whitewater recruit entered the season with 90 career three-pointers.
Doedens had a very effective 2021-22 campaign averaging 10.5 ppg. and 5.5 rebounds a contest. She also led the Suns with 50 three-pointers.
Dricken is coming off a season where she averaged eight points, three assists and two steals per game.
Another veteran is 5-9 senior Lainy Williams, who is the tallest person on the team. She averaged 6.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.
The guard line will be the strength for East while overcoming a lack of height and depth will be keys to the team’s success.
Also looking to help out this winter will be 5-5 junior returning letter-winner Hope Schensema (3.7 ppg.) while a promising newcomer will be 5-7 senior forward Annmarie Habersetzer who had nine points in the North loss, including hitting all five of her free throws.
Violet Zier is a 5-7 freshman small forward who will also likely be a big help.
“We’re upperclassmen-driven and the talent is there for us,” Heinberg said. “At the beginning we’ll rotate seven to nine players but given our situation no one should be complaining about playing time.
“We’re working on conditioning right now, but our senior leadership has been great. Most of these kids have been through it all. We had to do a lot of teaching last year, but now we’re just putting things in (new sets) and going. We’re really ahead of the curve.”
He said he has very high hopes for Xiong, Doedens, Dricken and Williams.
“We’re looking to get into the top half of the conference, expand on where we were,” Heinberg said. “It’s logical with our experience and talent. We’re really piecing it together.”
The Suns host non-conference foe Wauwatosa West tonight and then will finish their season-opening three-game homestand, when Pius XI comes to West Bend on Nov. 29.
Defending North Shore Conference champion Homestead had a very young team last season and will be a heavy favorite to win again this winter, while Cedarburg and Hartford will look to be contenders.
Meanwhile, over at West, it will be a new look this season. Coach Joe Pintens had four strong seasons in a row with the Spartans including a North Shore Conference championship and a WIAA sectional finals berth in 2019-20 before injuries and inexperience caught up with West in a 5-20 campaign last winter.
He will give way to Smith, who spent the fall getting the kids engaged in offseason workouts, having open gyms and in his words “creating a buzz” about the team.
So far, he has been encouraged as the Spartans have 28 players out and will field both a varsity and junior varsity team. Smith likes to play a more uptempo style of ball and encourages the players to shoot the ball if they are open.
“I like the fact that they want to do everything they can for me,” he said. 'In my past stops I’ve been able to bring out the best in players and really motivate them. The kids have taken to it and are really getting after it.”
Smith will have to replace three starters including leading scorer, 2022 West valedictorian and current Harvard student Lexi Williams, who averaged 11.7 points per game last season.
West will build around 5-7 sophomore guard Paige Guse, who had a sound freshmen season after averaging 8.7 points and two assists per game.
Others who got time in last season and are looking to help out include 5-5 senior point guard Mia Sallinen, 5-0 senior Natali Block, 5-7 sophomores Maddie Bell and Mackenzie Rolf and 510 sophomore Sam Eckert. Lizzie Thierer is a promising 5-11 freshman forward.
The Spartans opened their season with a pair of competitive losses to Menomonee Falls (74-54) on Nov. 15 and to Appleton West (76-59) on Nov. 17. Guse is off to a sensational start having scored 28 points against West and 18 against Falls. Smith has been impressed with the work of Sallinen who has been focused and intense in leading the team and of Thierer, who is playing a strong center for the Spartans. She had 18 points against Falls.
Developing depth will be key, said Smith.
“The wins will come for us,” he said. 'They’re getting used to me and I’m getting to know them but I really believe we can be competitive.”
West hosts Grafton in its North Shore Conference opener tonight.