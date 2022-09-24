HARTFORD — The Hartford defense forced five turnovers, including a pick-six, and Bly Bielmeier reached pay dirt twice, which made for a happy homecoming for the Orioles football team Friday night with a 49-7 victory over Cedarburg to remain undefeated in the North Shore Conference.
“It feels great. The past couple homecoming games have been a little rough,” Bielmeier said, “but we came back this week and I could tell all the boys were ready to play. We practiced hard all week, we were ready for everything they could give to us.”
Hartford lost a fumble on the second play of the game, but the Orioles defense came up with a key stop four plays later, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 to get the ball back. Seven plays later, the home team scored on a 10-yard touchdown run by Quinten Hornada and the stage was set for a night to celebrate.
The Hartford defense then forced a three-and-out, and on the second play of the ensuing possession Austin Kutz connected with a wide-open Bielmeier on a play-action pass that went for a 67yard touchdown.
“You’ve really got to focus in and not freak out too much. Just watch it in,” the senior receiver said about his role to haul in the throw when he was more than five yards clear of the nearest defender. “We’ve got a great quarterback and I know he’s going to lay the ball in the perfect position and we’re going to get it done.”
The senior admitted that being that open is almost harder than being well-covered and trying to come up with a way to catch the ball in traffic.
“All you think about is the end zone,” he explained. “When you’re wide open and you’ve got no one on you, it’s very difficult.”
Hartford forced another Cedarburg punt late in the quarter, and Owen Wolters charged up the middle and blocked the kick. The Orioles took over at the Bulldogs’ 45-yard line and increased the lead six plays later when Bielmeier scored on a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 after Maddox Pratt tacked on the point-after kick.
“These last three or four games, has been outstanding. I think the thing that Bly has, and some of our guys don’t have, he’s got this swagger about him,” Hartford coach John Redders said. “He plays with confidence. He’s a disciplined player. He’s very honest with himself. He knows what he’s good at, he knows what he needs to get better at, and hard work pays off. Obviously he’s done his due diligence to do that and the results are in how he plays. We’re proud of him and he’s having a great season for us.”
Cedarburg threatened to make things interesting before halftime. The Bulldogs pieced their best drive of the night together on the ensuing possession, marching 80 yards in 13 plays, finally scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1 after four tries from about a foot out. Owen Brezovar got in by less than a foot on a run after receiving a direct snap out of the shotgun.
The Bulldogs then recovered an on-sides kick, but that drive ended three plays later when Michael Turner came up with the first of his two interceptions in the contest. Hartford turned that into points six plays later, when Hornada scored on a 3yard run with 59 seconds left in the half to make it 28-7.
Turner came up with another interception just five plays into the second half, then Hartford scored six plays later when Kutz connected with Turner McManigal on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Kutz is a key component of the Hartford offense and the Orioles use his physical skills well to conduct a misdirection attack while also taking advantage of his ability to sling the ball all over the field.
“Traditionally, a 6-foot-6 guy, you’re looking at running a lot of spread offense, but his ability to make a fake, and when you’re that tall and you’ve got that long of an arm span, it’s really hard for backers when you see him reaching the ball out to hand it off to the right and the next thing you know it’s back to the left and it just shifted eight feet in half a second,” Redders said about the signal-caller’s physical tools. “Austin runs that offense so well for us. He’s been able to run for us at times this year when needed and he’s been making some spot-on throws. A very, very accurate thrower.”
Bielmeier then came up with an interception on Cedarburg’s next offensive play, setting the stage for another Hartford touchdown drive. It’s been a big stretch for Bielmeier, who clinched a Hartford victory a week ago at Homestead with an interception in the end zone in the closing seconds of a 30-23 win. He knew that would mean little if the Orioles followed a key triumph with a loss.
“Beating Homestead meant a lot to us. They’re one of our biggest rivals and have been for the past few years, and coming back and winning this year felt great,” he said. “But, we knew that we couldn’t keep our heads too high and lose to Cedarburg, so we just kept practicing. We put that win behind us.”
Then Jackson Kujawa got in on the fun, intercepting a Cedarburg pass at the 11yard line and racing into the end zone for a defensive score.
“We’ve been talking to him all year, (saying) ‘When are you going to get the pick six?’” Redders said. “One of his best buddies is AJ Arndt, who was an outside linebacker for us, and he had one against Homestead.
“You get the kids to leave that legacy to kind of encourage them, so it was a little extra special when it happened,” the Hartford coach added about a big moment during a homecoming win. “I think the whole defense just went nuts because they were pretty proud of him that he got that.”
The defense turned in a strong effort as Hartford improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the NSC.
“We saw a couple things that we thought were going to happen. I didn’t think we were going to get five picks tonight, but we thought there were going to be some opportunities,” Redders said, praising the work of secondary coach Lance Zodrow for getting his corners and safeties ready to be ball hawks. “The defense worked hard this week. Cedarburg just has this tremendous ability to run the ball and then shift into a very good pass game, so we did a really good job of making sure we prepared for both sides of that.”
Hartford kept its one game lead in the conference standings and will be back in action Friday. The Orioles visit West Bend West for a game slated to begin at 7 p.m.