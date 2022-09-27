Six months ago, when Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas, this became the new formula.
Five months ago, when the Green Bay Packers used their two first round draft picks on defensive players, it only enhanced their new approach.
The days of having a high flying offense were put on hold. Defense would now rule the day.
And the Packers watched that new approach play out almost perfectly in a 14-12 win at Tampa Bay Sunday.
Oh sure, there was plenty that didn't go right.
At the end of the day, though, Green Bay’s defense was elite, the offense was just good enough and — stop the presses! — special teams might have produced a winning performance.
“Yeah, I think every year is a new year and we’re still trying to figure out who we are as a team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Every team is going to face adversity throughout the course of the season and it really doesn’t matter. Nobody really cares.
“It’s about finding ways to win a game and I was proud that we did that tonight. It’s never easy. I told our guys we’ll never apologize for winning. You’ve just got to find a way and we did.”
The Packers and Buccaneers are now both 2-1 on the young season.
Here’s the good, bad and ugly from Green Bay’s win.
THE GOOD DOMINANT DEFENSE: Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was without his top three receivers — Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee).
Still, Green Bay’s defense was absolutely sensational in holding the Buccaneers to 285 total yards and 4.8 yards per play.
Green Bay forced two fumbles and recovered both. The Packers also got two sacks from nose tackle Kenny Clark and one from outside linebacker Rashan Gary.
And after the Packers were gashed on the ground in Weeks 1 and 2, they held Leonard Fournette to 35 rushing yards on 12 carries.
“I thought certainly we tackled a lot better,” LaFleur said. “We didn’t have not nearly as many missed tackles.
“Definitely a different style of run scheme but I thought our guys, for the most part, we played pretty physical. We knew it was going to be a physical game and kind of controlled the line of scrimmage from a defensive standpoint.”
The Buccaneers drove 89 yards in the final minutes for a touchdown that pulled them within 1412. On the two-point conversion, though, Tampa Bay had a delay of game penalty that pushed the ball back to the seven.
Brady tried hitting Russell Gage in the right corner of the endzone for the tie. But Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell knocked the ball away and the Packers prevailed.
“It’s huge. Just shows the character of our team,” Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “We talked about earlier this year, we were going to have to win games a lot of different ways. This is one of them. It was a defensive game.
“We beat them 14-12. In the past, we never really won games like this. It’s just good to see us making that turnaround and able to win games like this. That’s going to be a key as the season goes forward.”
HE’S BAAAAACK: Nearly 21 full months after David Bakhtiari tore his ACL, he was back at his familiar left tackle spot.
Bakhtiari played the opening series, then split time with Yosh Nijman the rest of the way.
“Yeah, I think it was what I expected on a lot of things, from conditioning, level of play, the talent out there against that good defense, but just thought I liked where we were at,” Bakhtiari said afterwards. “We’ll look at the film and see where we’re at with that. But overall, I think no matter what, regardless of what was going to go on out there, I’m just happy. The win was to get me out there and get me through.”
When Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, he was arguably the NFL’s best left tackle. That season, Pro Football Focus gave Bakhtiari a pass blocking grade of 91.6, which was No. 1 among offensive tackles.
Bakhtiari also had his best season when it came to run blocking. PFF gave him a grade of 86.7, which was 17 points higher than any of his first seven seasons.
Bakhtiari has had at least three surgeries on his knee since that injury. And after playing 27 snaps in Week 18 last year against Detroit, Bakhtiari hadn’t been played again in a game.
That brutal streak ended Sunday, which should be tremendous news for Green Bay’s offensive line moving forward.
“Three surgeries, a lot of questions on it and the ability to answer those questions for myself, that’s the most important thing,” Bakhtiari said. “And then I think to kinda quiet everything else around and I’ve always kinda enjoyed at the left tackle position and myself, the less conversation we have around me usually means you’ve done a good job.”
MUST SEE TV: Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history — and arguably the greatest winner in the history of sports.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks of his generation.
Yet these two icons have rarely met.
When Rodgers and his Packers squared off with Brady and his Buccaneers Sunday, it marked just the fifth time these two future Hall of Famers have squared off.
Rodgers won the first meeting back in 2014, but Brady had captured the last three matchups — including the 2020 NFC Championship game.
Rodgers and the Packers got the better of Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, though. Whether or not it’s the last time the two meet remains to be seen.
“I have a ton of respect for him,” Rodgers said if Brady. “He's been a trailblazer at the position for a long time. I'm thankful to be in the conversation with some all-time greats in this generation. I feel like I'm in that conversation. It's been a lot of fun competing against Tom over the years and it's always nice coming out on top because it hasn't happened that many times.”
ROMEO DOUBS: Green Bay’s rookie, fourth round wideout was thrust into an expanded role after Sammy Watkins (hamstring) went on the injured reserve list Saturday and Christian Watson (hamstring) couldn't play.
Doubs finished with a team high eight receptions for 73 yards and his first career touchdown. Doubs caught all eight passes thrown in his direction, and on the Packers’ opening touchdown drive, he caught three passes for 35 yards and a score.
Doubs played 55 of 62 offensive snaps (88.7%), and it’s a good bet he’s in the lineup to stay.
“We called some plays for him and he made nice catches,” Rodgers said of Doubs. “The thing about Romeo that gives you confidence is the majority of time he catches the ball with his hands.
“He just has such great hands. Couple balls were off the frame today that he caught very nicely. He’s learning. I feel like his route-running seemed like was pretty solid today but we’ll go back and look at the tape and see if there’s some more opportunities I could’ve given him.”
SPECIAL TEAMS: The days of Mo Drayton, Shawn Mennenga, Ron Zook and other overmatched special teams coordinators in Green Bay could be over. Green Bay invested heavily in special teams coordinator Rich Bissacia this offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst kept a few players on the roster strictly for special teams, and the results have been impressive.
On Sunday, Pat O’Donnell averaged 48.4 yards per punt and placed five of his seven punts inside Tampa Bay’s 20-yard line. The coverage units, led by Rudy Ford, limited Tampa Bay to 8.7 yards on punt returns and 20.0 yards per kickoff return.
Much-maligned Packers return man Amari Rodgers averaged 10.5 yards per punt return. And Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard recovered an onside kick with 13 seconds left.
“To have it special teams as bare minimum of breaking even and today, I feel like we actually won the advantage, that’s nice,” Aaron Rodgers said.
THIS AND THAT: Keisean Nixon took over in the slot after Jaire Alexander (groin) was injured on the opening series. Not only did Nixon forced a fumble, he downed a punt on the 1yard line. “We got a lot of trust in Keisean,” Campbell said. “He makes plays every week in practice. There’s no drop off.” … Rodgers began the game 15-of-16 for 171 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the first half with a 143.3 quarterback rating. … Campbell finished with 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
THE BAD OPENING DRIVES: Green Bay’s ballyhooed defense hasn't been particularly good at the start of games.
The Packers allowed touchdowns to Minnesota and Chicago on their opening drives of the game in Weeks 1 and 2. Then Tampa Bay began Sunday’s game with a 10-play, 48-yard drive that led to a Ryan Succop field goal.
“We definitely have to start better, there’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, if you give up explosive plays, the odds of scoring are much greater. It happened the first play of the game and they got a big pass over the middle and it led to points.”
Green Bay’s defense was stout most of the game. But the Packers’ early struggles need to be corrected.
BALL SECURITY: The Packers led, 14-3, late in the second quarter and reached Tampa Bay’s 5-yard line.
On a third-and-goal, Aaron Jones caught an inside slant and was fighting his way toward the endzone. Jones reached the 2yard line, then was drilled by Buccaneers’ nose tackle Vita Vea.
Jones fumbled and safety Logan Ryan recovered in the endzone.
Instead of going up by at least 14, Green Bay’s lead stayed at 11.
THIS AND THAT: The Packers ran the ball 25 times for just 67 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per carry.
“We would have loved to be able to run the ball more effectively,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But you’ve got to give credit to Tampa Bay, too. That’s a damn good defense.”
… Packers top cornerback Jaire Alexander left in the first quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. His status for this week’s home game against New England is uncertain… Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed 13-of-14 passes in the first half, even without his top three wideouts.
THE UGLY SECOND HALF OFFENSE: Green Bay’s offense was dreadful in the second half.
The Packers’ seven second half possessions went punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt. Green Bay ran 30 second half plays and netted just 81 total yards — an average of 2.7 yards per play.
After Green Bay head coach/play caller Matt La Fleur got the better of Tampa Bay’s defensive staff in the first half, LaFleur’s offense was completely overmatched in the second half.
“It can be frustrating,” LaFleur said. “But the thing is you always got to keep the bigger picture and I thought the way our defense was playing, certainly you’ve got to give Tampa’s defense a ton of credit, just the adjustments they made. But we’ll look at it, we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better from it.”
FOX: Greg Olsen is one of the top young analysts in television. But his bosses at FOX are clueless if they think viewers are interested in seeing a “sweat cam” focused on Olsen.
It was hot in Tampa on Sunday. People were warm. We get it.
But viewers certainly didn't need to be shown time and time again how Olsen’s shirt was holding up in the muggy Tampa Bay temperatures.