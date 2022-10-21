KEWASKUM — The journey to the WIAA state tournament is something that the East Central Conference champion Kewaskum girls’ volleyball team has not taken since 1991.
And in coach Laine Leitzke’s eyes if the fourth-ranked in state D2 polls Indians are to make that coveted trip to the Resch Center in Green Bay early next month, it will require something a bit better than the uneven 25-17, 25-10, 25-17, WIAA D2 regional semifinal victory they recorded over visiting Campbellsport Thursday night.
“We’ve played better,” he said, “but it was a win. We just weren’t as focused as we could have been. Fortunately, we were able to build some insurmountable leads, but we didn’t put them away as easily as we could have.”
Kewaskum (33-3 overall) will now host Watertown Luther Prep (20-8) in a WIAA D2 regional final on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Luther Prep beat Columbus in its regional semifinal Thursday.
Also, of concern to Leitzke and the Indians will be the condition of sophomore setter Madelyn Marquardt, who suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury early in the second set. She did not return to the match but was seen walking through the handshake line afterward.
For senior middle blocker Madilyn Dogs, these last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Indians. They included two tough wins over East Central archrival and sixthranked in state Kettle Moraine Lutheran that clinched both the conference dual meet and tournament titles for Kewaskum.
“We were all very excited for this season, especially because we’re all very close off the court, which makes it all the more fun,” she said. “We were expecting to be good and winning conference was one of our main goals.
“Beating KML not once but twice was also amazing and has given us a lot of confidence.”
And the Indians did play loose with a lot of confidence against Campbellsport, maybe a little too loose for their coach’s taste.
They broke out to a 4-0 lead in the first set but then went back and forth with the feisty Cougars who used a lot of off-speed serves to keep Kewaskum off-balance. It was still only 18-15 Indians before they finished off the set with a 7-2 run including kills by sophomore middle hitter Mara Butschlick and senior outside hitter Julia Steger.
Campbellsport took two short-lived leads early in the second set before a pair of aces by reserve junior setter Natalie Sebo helped put Kewaskum in control at 10-5. But on the very next point, Marquardt went down and needed help to get off the court.
Sebo then filled in at setter the rest of the way. The Cougars initially took advantage of the shock that Marquardt’s departure caused, scoring the next three points to make it 10-8. It was still just 11-9 Kewaskum before the Indians found their bearings and went on an 11-0 run to effectively clinch the set.
Campbellsport made several errors in the run, but Kewaskum’s effort was also punctuated by three successive kills by Dogs, who would lead Kewaskum in that department on the night with eight total.
In the third set, an early 7-0 run put Kewaskum in control, making the score 9-2. The set then went back-and-forth the rest of the way, but the Cougars were never able to cut the deficit below six points.
A 5-1 run highlighted by three kills from Dogs and one from senior right-side hitter Breanna Schicker made it 24--13 Kewaskum. After Campbellsport scored four straight points, Dogs put the match away with a final thump to the middle of the Cougars’ side of the court.
Dogs had four blocks to go along with her eight kills. She got help from sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Grisolono (seven kills) and senior outside hitter Grace Rochon (four kills).
As noted, Leitzke would like to see the Indians hone their edge as they work towards a hoped for long-run in the WIAA tourney. If they beat Luther Prep, they will most likely visit second-ranked in state Sauk Prairie in a D2 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Eagles beat Kewaskum in a WIAA regional final last season.
“There were parts of our game that just weren’t as strong as they could have been,” said Leitzke. “We took some plays off tonight and if we want to go to state we really can’t do that. It’s who gets hot and plays well at the end that gets there (state).
“But still we won, and we get another home game on Saturday.”
Dogs feels the Indians will raise the level of their game.
“I think we can do it,” she said. “It’s what we’ve prepared for all season and we’re very excited to see what happens. If it unfolds the way we hope, it’ll end up at state.”