Delsman says Eagles will fly

Here’s everything I know about the world of sports. I thought you should know it too.
■ The NFL season will come to a close on Sunday as the two best teams in the league, Kansas City and Philadelphia will battle for the championship. The Eagles are a 1.5 point favorite and the total is 50.5. I’m taking the Eagles and the over. I’m thinking Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 30. Who do you like?
■ Now that billionaire Mark Cuban and his Dallas Mavericks have signed the super-talented but mysterious Kyrie Irving, what are the chances he plays for the Mavericks next season? Or he even finishes this season with Dallas? As far as next year, those chances are none. I’m guessing he’ll make the rest of the season with the Mavs. But that’s it.
■ The best golf tournament in the world will take place this week when the PGA’s Waste Management Phoenix Open is held. No other tournament has crowds like the Phoenix Open and it’s the only tournament where the fans can actually have some fun and get a little (or a lot) rowdy. The par-3, 16th hole on the Stadium Course is the best atmosphere in golf history. Who’s going to win? How can you bet against Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy?
■ With spring training set to begin soon, you have to love the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation. I’ll put Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley up against the best there is. I think those guys are all going to have big years, especially Burnes and Woodruff. Those four guys, if they stay healthy, should get the Brewers back to the playoffs, even if the offense still has a lot of question marks.
■ How about the men’s hoops team at Marquette University? Going into this week MU was 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the Big East, tying them for first place. They’ve won nine of their last 10 going into this week and this week they are ranked 10th nationally. This team is capable of doing a lot of damage in the upcoming NCAA tournament. I just love the way they play.
■ On the other end of the college spectrum is the Wisconsin’s men’s team. The Badgers are reeling (13-9 overall, 5-7 in the Big Ten) and have won just two of their last nine games. The Badgers can’t score. I can’t see UW making it to the Big Dance. If they keep struggling, the NIT is no lock either.
■ For what it’s worth, I’ll jump into the Aaron Rodgers saga even though I have no clue what No. 12 is thinking. Nobody does. But here I go. His days as a Green Bay Packer are over. Where will he end up? I’m guessing, and guessing being the key word, is he’ll play in Las Vegas next season.
■ The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to turn it on. I told you a couple of weeks ago that this team could win the NBA championship if they can stay healthy. Giannis is unstoppable. How good would a seven-game series between Boston and the Bucks be for the Eastern Conference championship?
■ Giannis now has three 50-point games this season, trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by two for the team record in a single season. Imagine this. Wilt Chamberlain had 45 games of 50 points or more in one season. Wow!
■ Who’s the greatest NBA player in history? The consensus pick is Michael Jordan. But I’m not sure. It could easily be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or LeBron James. No player had a bigger impact in the game than Kareem.
■ The college men’s basketball season is more balanced this season than perhaps ever before. There is no definitive favorite to win the NCAA championship. Purdue was ranked No. 1 last week and then lost at Indiana over the weekend. And guess what, the Boilermakers stayed at the top.
■ Speaking of the Big Dance, my best sleepers right now are Miami (Fla.), Marquette and Baylor.
■ I think new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has a tough assignment ahead of him to getting Russell Wilson back to his form from three years ago. If there is someone who can do it, it’s Payton. But Wilson looks like he’s regressed a lot. Denver seems stuck with that huge contract.