Expectations remain high for experienced Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran girls’ basketball teams even as changes in leadership and injuries alter the picture a bit for both squads.
At Kewaskum, Russell Thull stepped down after several successful seasons, including a 23-4 campaign last season that included an East Central Conference runner-up finish and a WIAA D2 regional title. The Indians season only ended with a tough 50-47 loss to East Central champ and eventual state d2 champ Waupun. It was their third loss in as many tries to the Warriors that season.
Mark Maley spent 12 years as West Bend West’s head coach and then the last nine as an assistant with successful Cardinal Stritch women’s teams. He took over for long-time coach Thull shortly before practice started inheriting an experienced team with extremely high expectations.
Thull had taken Kewaskum from the nadir of an 0-23 season in 2017--18 to its lofty state-ranked heights last year.
The Indians lost only one key player to graduation from their core group last season — forward Anne Christenson.
”I’ve come into a perfect situation,” Maley said. “They’re higheffort kids and the best team I’ve ever coached in terms of being responsible to me and to one another.”
The Indians are off to a 2-1 start this season.
Meanwhile, veteran KML coach Jason Walz led the Chargers to another successful 18-8 effort last season including a WIAA D2 regional title. They also pinned the only East Central Conference loss on that powerhouse Waupun group.
KML will build around talented sophomore guards Makenzie Luehring (10 ppg. last season) and Madeline Leffel (9.7 ppg.). Luehring turned in a staggering 43-point effort in a 79-63 win over Sussex Hamilton on Nov. 22.
But the Chargers’ hopes took a bit of a hit in the off-season when all-around glue player, returning junior guard Taylor Schwalenberg (8.7 ppg. and 4.1 rpg.) suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Still, Walz is counting on his sophomores and team unity to overcome that loss.
“As teams grow in skill together, they also should grow in terms of camaraderie and closeness,” he said. “The more they sweat together, the closer they become.”
The Chargers are 2-1 after a 58-44 win over Appleton Xavier in the Brookfield Central Holiday Classic on Friday.