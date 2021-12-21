WEST BEND — To end its 10-game losing streak against rival West, the West Bend East girls basketball team needed a little wit, a bit of luck and a whole lotta heart, especially from 5-1 junior point guard Cadence Xiong.
In the Suns’ 48-45 win over the Spartans before a packed fieldhouse crowd Friday night, Xiong led East with 16 points and she also served as a diminutive but sturdy dam against an energetic West rally in the second half, making many hustle plays that helped maintain a lead East took for good just two minutes into the game.
“I know I’m a little smaller (than most high school girls players), but I use that to my advantage to create opportunities,” Xiong said. “I’m the point guard, it’s my job to create and help put my teammates in the best possible position to win.”
And how did it feel to beat West for the first time since the close of the 2015-16 campaign?
“Just amazing,” Xiong laughed.
For first-year East coach John Heinberg, the introduction to the rivalry was equally amazing.
“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “You can tell there’s a lot of tradition around here. This was a nice win. We’re trying to get things rolling here, so for us to beat West was great. It came down to making plays at the end and taking care of the ball.
“It was just a matter of knocking down more shots.”
The victory improved the Suns to 2-6 overall and broke a three-game losing streak, while short-handed West, which had just scored its first victory of the season on Tuesday over Nicolet, fell to 1-6.
It was a frustrating loss for veteran Spartans coach Joe Pintens, as West had to play without one of their leading scorers, senior forward Lexi Williams, who was out due to COVID protocols after scoring nine points in the win over Nicolet.
West trailed 27-19 at the break but launched into a spirited comeback in the second half fueled by renewed vigor on the offensive glass. The Spartans got numerous second and third chances, but could not find the range often enough, hitting only 8-of-42 shots in the second session. Furthermore, they hurt themselves by hitting only 7of-17 free throws in the final 18 minutes.
“We got a lot of second chances in that half, but at some point, we had to have some of those go down,” Pintens said. “If we just could have gotten a couple more of those free throws or a few of those putbacks to go down, this could have been a much different game.”
West got it to 27-24 early in the second half but a 7-0 run by East pushed the lead back to 10 with 12:36 left. West surged back with a 6-0 run to
make it 34-30 with 7:41 left, but then East sophomore guard Sommer Dricken hit a big baseline three-pointer. A few moments later, Xiong got fouled and drained two free throws to make it 39-30. And just when it looked like West got some momentum with a three-pointer from co-captain Mia Sallinen, Xiong knocked down a trey of her own to make it 42-33 with 5:59 left.
But the Spartans wouldn’t go away as the Suns went close to three minutes without scoring and West closed the deficit to 42-39 at the 3:38 mark on a three-pointer from Natali Block.
But Xiong stepped up again, knocking down a layup with 3:06 left and after a West miss, East junior forward Lainy Williams cashed in a layup of her own to boost the Suns’ advantage to 46-39 with 2:43 on the clock.
However, the Suns saw their offense set for the evening after that, as they managed only two free throws the rest of the way. But West could not take advantage missing two free throws and several shots along the way.
Spartans freshman guard Paige Guse, who led all scorers with 17 points, cashed a layup with 32 seconds left to cut the lead to 47-44 and West had an opportunity when the Suns missed two free throws of their own a few moments later.
West senior guard Nikaira Pierson was then fouled on a putback and hit one of two free throws to make it 47-45 East with 12 seconds left.
East sophomore guard Hope Schensema split a pair of charity tosses with 10 seconds to go as East now led 48-45. The Suns then defended the three-point line hard as two West shots went off the mark. Two more missed West free throws with just over a second remaining sealed the long-sought-after victory for the Suns.
Aside from Guse’s impressive rivalry debut, the Spartans got 11 from Sallinen.
Pintens said it was a game effort from his team, who also lost veteran point guard Bella Baker before the season started because of a knee injury.
“Everybody we play is going to be much quicker or bigger than us,” he said. “So, we have to compensate to stay in the game. We’re making little strides and we’re not laying down for anyone.”
Aside from Xiong, sophomore forward Sara Doedens added 13 for East while Schensema contributed 10.
“We’re going to keep building from this,” Heinberg said. “This was not a perfect effort, but it’s a big step forward.”
“This feels great,” added Xiong. “We’ve been struggling the last three years, but we came together tonight and got a win. We’re not going to worry about little mistakes. We’re just going to keep picking each other up.”