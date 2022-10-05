It’s taken eight weeks to get to this point but it’s finally almost here. Arguably the biggest night of the fall season in West Bend.
It’s time for West Bend East and West Bend West football to go head to head once again.
There are few rivalries in the area that are as storied or as passionate as the one between the cross-hall foes.
The Spartans will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak to the Suns, who have gone 12-8 against West dating back to 2002. A win for West on Friday night would be even sweeter after it snapped a 37-game losing streak earlier this season — a streak that began after they closed out the 2017 season with a 21-14 triumph over East.
The school and the community will be buzzing with excitement leading up to Friday’s matchup. And while an hour north of the schools up at UW-Oshkosh, most students on campus won’t be aware of the rivalry match that’s about to take place, two teammates on the Titans football team will know exactly what is going on and can vividly imagine what the atmosphere will be like.
After all, they’ve lived that rivalry.
“It was always super competitive. There’s a lot of tension in the atmosphere, I think, during the school day on the Friday. Everyone is wearing their jerseys and we all got our earbuds in and really didn’t make eye contact,” former West Bend West player Eli Tranel said. “I remember my junior year I had a lab partner who was from East, and he was the receiver I was guarding that night, and it was definitely pretty awkward.
“It was definitely pretty fun and pretty friendly rivalry to be in the same school and know you’re playing those guys.”
“From my time, I feel like it was a pretty big deal, because we’re kind of in the same school, so we got to see each other all day and then at the prep rally kind of leading up to it all,” former West Bend East player Jake LaVanway said. “Just made it really exciting, made it really fun. It’s a big deal.”
Tranel, a sophomore safety at Oshkosh, and LaVanway, a freshman linebacker for the Titans, now find themselves working together for Oshkosh, which has started its season off 3-1 overall and 1-0 in WIAC play.
Tranel has appeared in all four games so far, recording eight total tackles with three pass breakups. LaVanway has appeared in only one game so far, making one tackle.
“It’s definitely new,” LaVanway said of the beginning of his collegiate career. “Coming from high school and starting on both sides of the ball, and then coming here to Oshkosh and grayshirting, it’s definitely a different atmosphere to be in, but it’s still great.
“You learn a lot — there’s a lot of learning points that are needed, and it’s just kind of cool to see how I start to develop from high school to now.”
Despite being on opposing teams and enjoying the rivalry during their time in West Bend, now at Oshkosh there’s nothing but mutual respect and camaraderie between the former foes.
“Once you’re on the same team, I think you’re just working together to achieve the same goal, and that’s to win,” LaVanway said. “So any past relationship — which was all good when we were at opposing schools — I mean, I think it’s all love. We’re all trying to better each other and be great at the end of the day.”
“It was definitely a little weird, because I’m two years older than Jake is, and when I heard he was coming in I remember talking with Jason Meyer actually — an East guy, he was a grade older than me — and we were talking about him and kind of just had that friendly rivalry conversation about him coming in,” Tranel added. “But yeah he came in, obviously welcomed him in, and now that love for each other goes past anything in high school, because the college and high school atmosphere is so different.
“We’re very great buddies and we’re working together, and all of our hard work in college surpasses anything that high school did.”
Even though their high school years are behind them, that doesn’t stop the two from keeping tabs on how their former teammates are doing in West Bend.
“(West snapping its losing streak) was super exciting. I was very excited for them, very happy for the program,” Tranel said. “Obviously we all put a lot of effort into the program, so it’s cool to kind of see them finally getting some wins. The head coach now (Taylor Ripplinger) he kind of worked with me a bit, because he’s an Oshkosh grad, and so kind of right as he left I came in, so it’s cool to see him having all that success.”
And now with their alma maters set to take the field against each other Friday, the two made their unsurprising predictions for who will come out on top.
“I guess it’ll be interesting, but I think West, now that they have some wins they have some extra confidence,” Tranel said. “I think it will definitely be more competitive and I’m excited to see what West can do. I’m sure Jake has a different perspective, but I’m going West all the way.”
LaVanway certainly had a different view.
“I think that East is going to take it. I have confidence in the guys there,” he said. “I still know some of them so it’s kind of neat to see that. I worked out with some of them in the summer, and I’m just excited to see them go out there and play and hopefully take the ‘dub.’’