WEST BEND — Two years ago, the West Bend East football team had a good amount of starters back, but the whacky COVID season put a little bit of a damper on that season. Last year, a lot of new guys got a chance at varsity football and the Suns finished 2-7 overall.
With COVID in the rearview mirror, the Suns are hoping nine returning starters can make for a better season.
“We are further along than we had been in the past and that has to do with the guys being in the system longer and being football smart, intelligent,” Suns coach Jeff Rondorf said. “Our strengths are certainly our athleticism on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some guys that can fly around and make plays.”
East has nine returning starters — five on offense and four on defense.
The offense has plenty of skill guys back from last year and the conductor of the offense is senior quarterback Peyton Fountain. The second-year starting QB passed for 1,435 yards and six touchdowns last season. Rondorf said a big reason why the team is farther ahead of last year is Fountain’s experience behind center.
“He certainly has a good understanding and knowledge of the offense,” Rondorf said. “With his knowledge and understanding comes confidence and that goes a long way in the huddle talking to the kids. He relates with them well, and is able to get them in the right spots and will remind them what they need to do when they need a reminder.”
East finished last season with almost twice as many passing yards than rushing yards. Rondorf hopefully can get the run game going. And he has the workhorses to do so. Center Emerson Orth is the only returning starter, but the whole line can really move some people. Orth started some games as a sophomore and will anchor the youthful line. Junior left tackle Michael Kern and junior left guard Steven Henry are the two biggest guys on the line. Both of them played a little last year. Senior Owen Porter and junior Dylan Gliniecki are battling for the starting right guard position and senior Mitchell Lukas is at right tackle. Michael Balkowski and Thaddeus Jamieson would have been returning starters on the right side of the line but injuries to both stopped that.
Running behind the big guys will be senior Colton Kress. Kress had 761 yards and five TDs on the ground last year with hopes for more this year.
“He’s stronger, a little bit bigger and he’s just as fast as he was last year,” Rondorf said about Kress. “Last year he was thrown into it because he was our backup in camp and after the first series of the first game our starter went down. He handled it well last year, but certainly with another year and an offseason behind him, he’s going to be that much better.”
East will still throw the pill enough and the go-to guy at receiver is senior Nate King. He earned playing time as a freshman and will be a three-year starter. King caught 32 passes for 600 yards and three TDs last year. Senior Sawyer Lichtensteiger is back starting, but will move from fullback to tight end this year. Senior Matthew Zier played tight end last year and is back. Backup quarterback Owen Carlson will also see time at receiver.
You may see a lot of the same faces on defense, especially the starting offensive linemen playing on the defensive line.
Lichtensteiger was a first-team all-conference player on the defensive line last year. Fountain will play cornerback and Kress will play outside linebacker. Junior Pierce Rummel has experience starting at corner last year.
Junior Culter Schmidt played a little on both sides of the ball and will move from outside linebacker to inside this year. He should also see time on offense this year. Junior Kaleb Schepp will start alongside Schmidt at inside backer.
“They are pretty athletic and work really hard in practice, but in early August and September and a 90-degree day it is a concern,” Rondorf said about all the two-way players. “But by the end of the year, I don’t see any issues at all.”
The Suns start the season at Waterford Aug. 19 before hosting Sheboygan North in Week 2. East will begin the North Shore Conference in Week 3 at home against Nicolet. The biggest game of the year, though, is Week 7 against those guys across the hallway. East has won the last four games against West Bend West.
“It’s always nice to have the rivalry game later in the season to keep the kids going and to look forward to,” Rondorf said. “We have two nonconference games that should be a good test for us and then our early conference season, we are looking at some games early on that we can make a statement in the conference.”